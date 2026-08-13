Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") June 2026 oil production was 2,159 barrels, averaging 72 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$84 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $181,184 and net operating cash flow was $116,962.

June 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 34 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $30,955 $18,653 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 60 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $28,283 $13,790 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 28 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $29,028 $17,690 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 34 bbl/day 6 bbl/day $15,071 $3,992 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 134 bbl/day 31 bbl/day $77,847 $62,838 June 2026 Total 72 bbl/day $181,184 $116,962

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.