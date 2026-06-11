Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") April 2026 oil production was 2,290 barrels, averaging 76 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$111 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $253,405 and net operating cash flow was $145,260.

April 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 35 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $44,559 $5,168 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 54 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $33,352 $21,018 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 26 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $35,341 $18,684 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 56 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $34,359 $14,386 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 140 bbl/day 32 bbl/day $105,795 $86,040 April 2026 Total 76 bbl/day $253,405 $145,260



About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.