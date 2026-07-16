Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") May 2026 oil production was 2,514 barrels, averaging 81 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$109 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $274,334 and net operating cash flow was $180,870.

May 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 37 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $43,888 $22,749 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 71 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $45,225 $24,513 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 37 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $50,237 $32,251 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 51 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $32,005 $19,882 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 132 bbl/day 30 bbl/day $102,978 $81,475 May 2026 Total 81 bbl/day $274,334 $180,870

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.