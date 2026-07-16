Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") May 2026 oil production was 2,514 barrels, averaging 81 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$109 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $274,334 and net operating cash flow was $180,870.
|May 2026
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating
cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|37 bbl/day
|14 bbl/day
|$43,888
|$22,749
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|71 bbl/day
|13 bbl/day
|$45,225
|$24,513
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|37 bbl/day
|14 bbl/day
|$50,237
|$32,251
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|51 bbl/day
|10 bbl/day
|$32,005
|$19,882
|Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)
|132 bbl/day
|30 bbl/day
|$102,978
|$81,475
|May 2026 Total
|81 bbl/day
|$274,334
|$180,870
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
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Source: Argo Gold Inc.