Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") announces that it has removed from the company's website the company's in-house resource estimates for the Uchi Gold Project and the Talbot Lake Gold Project. Argo Gold has never press released these in-house resource estimates. Argo Gold has not completed NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Uchi Gold Project or the Talbot Lake Gold Project.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as quoted on OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.