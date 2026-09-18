Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator"), a geological consulting firm based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada to prepare an independent technical report on its Campbell-Crotser fluorspar project (the "Campbell-Crotser Project" or the "Project") in Livingston County, Kentucky. The report will be prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company is also working with the Kentucky Geological Survey to assay archived historical drill core from the Project for fluorspar, silver, zinc, lead and other critical minerals.

The engagement is being led by Michael Cullen, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Mercator, a professional geologist with over 40 years of mineral exploration experience, that includes previous work in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District (the "IKFD"). Mr. Cullen visited Campbell-Crotser in August 2026 as part of the engagement.

The technical report will describe the Campbell-Crotser's geology and mineralization, reference the Project's historical exploration and drilling, and will set out a recommended work program to realize the Project's potential. Mercator anticipates completing the report in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About the Campbell-Crotser Project

The Campbell-Crotser Project is located in Livingston County, Kentucky and within the IKFD- historically the principal fluorspar-producing district in the United States. Fluorspar mineralized zones with zinc and lead by-products occur as a vein system hosted along the Campbell fault. The Project has been tested by 77 historic drill holes, including drilling completed by Cerro Spar Corporation in the 1970s. Fluorspar is designated a critical mineral by the United States.

Historic Core Assay Program

The Company is working with the Kentucky Geological Survey (KGS) research center at the University of Kentucky to sample and analyze historical drill cores from Campbell-Crotser archived at the KGS Earth Analysis Research Library in Lexington, Kentucky. Once the proposed program is approved by KGS, the archived cores will be analyzed for fluorspar, silver, zinc and other critical minerals, with the objective of verifying historical mineral grades under modern analytical and quality-control protocols and supporting the validation of the Project's historical drill database.

Sampling will be conducted in accordance with the sampling policies of the KGS, which require that sufficient archive material be retained in each core box for future examinations. Analytical results generated from repository material are provided to the KGS and become part of the public record of the collection. Samples will be analyzed at the University of Kentucky laboratory, and results will be reviewed by the Company's qualified person before disclosure.

Historical Drilling Information

References in this news release to historical drilling relate to work completed by previous operators before the Company's involvement with the Project. The Company has not independently verified the historical drilling data, which are presented for context only and should not be relied upon. The historical core assay program described in this news release is a verification program and will not, on its own, support a mineral resource estimate, and there is no guarantee that its results will be consistent with the historical assays.

Stock Options Grant

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 2,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD 0.12. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring September 16, 2031. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on December 16, 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Michael Hendrickson, P.Geo (3254) who is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Hendrickson is a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historical fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words and phrases such as "believe," "may," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "potential," "target," "objective," and similar expressions, including the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the preparation, timing, submission, review and potential approval of mining, processing, environmental, water and other regulatory permit applications for the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project; the expected timing, scope and results of technical and baseline studies; the proposed Campbell-Crotser underground mine and flotation plant, including the initial extraction rate, onsite processing of raw fluorspar material, potential processing plant expansion and potential receipt of feed from other IKFD deposits; ongoing community engagement; the Company's expectations regarding private land, title and access matters; the availability of financing; potential construction, development and operation of the proposed mine and plant; and the Company's expectations regarding the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to prepare and submit complete permit applications and supporting technical and baseline studies as currently contemplated; the timing and outcome of regulatory review by DMRE, KYDOW, MSHA and other applicable authorities; the availability of personnel, contractors, consultants, equipment, permits, approvals, financing and other resources; the accuracy and reliability of historical information, geological interpretations and technical data; the suitability of the Campbell-Crotser Fluorspar Project for a proposed underground mine and flotation plant, including potential processing plant expansion and future feed from other IKFD deposits; continued constructive engagement with the local community; the Company's expectations regarding private land, title and access matters; future commodity prices, market conditions and regulatory requirements; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Project. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance, events or achievements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to permitting, regulatory review and development activities; uncertainty as to whether permit applications and supporting technical and baseline studies will be completed or submitted on the expected timeline, in the expected scope or at all; uncertainty as to the timing, conditions or outcome of regulatory review by DMRE, KYDOW, MSHA and other applicable authorities; uncertainty as to whether the proposed underground mine, flotation plant, processing plant expansion or receipt of feed from other IKFD deposits will proceed as contemplated or at all; environmental, water, reclamation, technical, operational and metallurgical risks; risks relating to community engagement, stakeholder concerns, private land, title and access; availability and cost of labor, equipment, contractors, consultants, power, water, transportation and other infrastructure; financing, construction, development and capital market risks; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; weather and other conditions affecting site activities; changes in business plans, economic conditions or applicable laws; and the other risks described in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, events or results, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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