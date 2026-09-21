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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
21.09.26 | 08:08
2,635 Euro
-2,59 % -0,070
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6052,68009:46
Dow Jones News
21.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 18 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     100,000  50,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7100  GBP2.3300 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.6350  GBP2.2550 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6716  GBP2.2965 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,173,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,609      2.7100        XDUB     08:23:14      00031005003TRDU0 
1,559      2.7100        XDUB     09:18:27      00031005116TRDU0 
377       2.7050        XDUB     09:28:15      00031005133TRDU0 
997       2.7050        XDUB     09:30:25      00031005135TRDU0 
1,607      2.7000        XDUB     08:48:24      00031005067TRDU0 
1,581      2.7000        XDUB     08:48:24      00031005068TRDU0 
1,619      2.7000        XDUB     08:48:24      00031005069TRDU0 
103       2.7000        XDUB     09:33:37      00031005142TRDU0 
1,561      2.7000        XDUB     09:43:57      00031005153TRDU0 
4,227      2.7000        XDUB     09:43:57      00031005154TRDU0 
542       2.7000        XDUB     10:19:13      00031005240TRDU0 
1,005      2.7000        XDUB     10:19:13      00031005241TRDU0 
1,787      2.7000        XDUB     10:27:28      00031005285TRDU0 
3,147      2.6950        XDUB     10:34:25      00031005324TRDU0 
1,742      2.6900        XDUB     11:04:27      00031005499TRDU0 
31        2.6900        XDUB     11:18:04      00031005536TRDU0 
3,228      2.6900        XDUB     11:30:28      00031005554TRDU0 
1,796      2.6900        XDUB     11:30:28      00031005555TRDU0 
984       2.6850        XDUB     11:53:16      00031005621TRDU0 
3,173      2.6850        XDUB     11:53:16      00031005622TRDU0 
1,576      2.6800        XDUB     12:31:14      00031005701TRDU0 
1,093      2.6800        XDUB     13:05:22      00031005764TRDU0 
937       2.6800        XDUB     13:05:22      00031005765TRDU0 
1,093      2.6800        XDUB     13:05:22      00031005766TRDU0 
1,716      2.6800        XDUB     13:05:22      00031005767TRDU0 
1,715      2.6800        XDUB     13:05:22      00031005768TRDU0 
1,797      2.6750        XDUB     12:34:19      00031005715TRDU0 
1,597      2.6750        XDUB     13:20:47      00031005859TRDU0 
1,650      2.6750        XDUB     13:44:44      00031005920TRDU0 
1,586      2.6750        XDUB     13:53:42      00031006004TRDU0 
1,564      2.6750        XDUB     14:01:36      00031006008TRDU0 
219       2.6750        XDUB     14:01:36      00031006009TRDU0 
316       2.6750        XDUB     14:10:25      00031006016TRDU0 
1,315      2.6750        XDUB     14:10:25      00031006017TRDU0 
1,675      2.6700        XDUB     14:10:46      00031006020TRDU0 
2,801      2.6700        XDUB     14:10:46      00031006021TRDU0 
1,985      2.6650        XDUB     14:45:21      00031006381TRDU0 
1,155      2.6650        XDUB     14:45:21      00031006382TRDU0 
1,539      2.6600        XDUB     14:28:13      00031006159TRDU0 
37        2.6600        XDUB     14:28:47      00031006161TRDU0 
245       2.6600        XDUB     14:39:47      00031006255TRDU0 
1,419      2.6600        XDUB     14:53:14      00031006478TRDU0 
1,634      2.6600        XDUB     14:53:14      00031006479TRDU0 
1,419      2.6600        XDUB     14:53:14      00031006480TRDU0 
1,419      2.6600        XDUB     14:53:14      00031006481TRDU0 
1,419      2.6600        XDUB     14:53:14      00031006482TRDU0 
1,739      2.6550        XDUB     15:07:58      00031006518TRDU0 
1,673      2.6550        XDUB     15:07:58      00031006519TRDU0 
1,634      2.6550        XDUB     15:21:08      00031006630TRDU0 
1,503      2.6500        XDUB     15:23:15      00031006640TRDU0 
1,807      2.6500        XDUB     15:23:15      00031006641TRDU0 
1,518      2.6450        XDUB     15:32:24      00031006664TRDU0 
1,795      2.6450        XDUB     15:32:24      00031006665TRDU0 
1,529      2.6400        XDUB     15:52:20      00031006688TRDU0 
118       2.6400        XDUB     16:09:41      00031006734TRDU0 
1,666      2.6400        XDUB     16:10:01      00031006741TRDU0 
72        2.6400        XDUB     16:14:30      00031006745TRDU0 
1,732      2.6400        XDUB     16:14:30      00031006746TRDU0 
769       2.6400        XDUB     16:18:38      00031006747TRDU0 
1,522      2.6400        XDUB     16:19:49      00031006748TRDU0 
1,523      2.6400        XDUB     16:22:20      00031006755TRDU0 
3,259      2.6400        XDUB     16:24:39      00031006756TRDU0 
1,770      2.6350        XDUB     15:43:37      00031006673TRDU0 
1,607      2.6350        XDUB     15:56:09      00031006691TRDU0 
1,571      2.6350        XDUB     15:56:09      00031006692TRDU0 
1,597      2.6350        XDUB     15:56:09      00031006693TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,557      2.3300        XLON     08:35:28      00031005040TRDU0 
1,073      2.3250        XLON     08:49:38      00031005071TRDU0 
666       2.3250        XLON     08:49:38      00031005070TRDU0 
1,556      2.3250        XLON     09:07:49      00031005094TRDU0 
3,161      2.3250        XLON     09:08:04      00031005095TRDU0 
1,713      2.3200        XLON     10:04:59      00031005175TRDU0 
1,602      2.3200        XLON     10:27:36      00031005286TRDU0 
1,518      2.3200        XLON     10:48:17      00031005391TRDU0 
2,990      2.3150        XLON     10:59:24      00031005446TRDU0 
1,715      2.3150        XLON     11:53:00      00031005620TRDU0 
837       2.3050        XLON     11:53:19      00031005623TRDU0 
1,443      2.3050        XLON     11:56:25      00031005625TRDU0 
1,455      2.3050        XLON     13:05:22      00031005763TRDU0 
1,483      2.3050        XLON     13:18:10      00031005857TRDU0 
3,176      2.3000        XLON     13:20:47      00031005858TRDU0 
2,714      2.2950        XLON     14:10:46      00031006019TRDU0 
1,490      2.2950        XLON     14:10:46      00031006018TRDU0 
1,696      2.2900        XLON     14:45:28      00031006450TRDU0 
4,189      2.2850        XLON     14:53:14      00031006483TRDU0 
1,450      2.2800        XLON     15:23:15      00031006639TRDU0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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