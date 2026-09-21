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CN

WKN: A2PEP0 | ISIN: SE0017134125 | Ticker-Symbol: W0S
Frankfurt
21.09.26 | 08:08
0,333 Euro
-3,34 % -0,012
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CYNCA NORDIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYNCA NORDIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3590,42109:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
55 Leser
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Cynca Nordic AB: Cynca announces timetable for reverse share split

At the extraordinary general meeting in Cynca Nordic AB (publ) ("Cynca") held on 11 September 2026, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split 1:10, whereby ten (10) shares are consolidated into one (1) share. The extraordinary general meeting authorized the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. Pursuant to the authorization, the board of directors has resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 28 September 2026.

Timetable for the reverse share split

24 September 2026: Last day of trading in Cynca's shares prior to the reverse share split.

25 September 2026: First day of trading in Cynca's shares following the reverse share split. First day of trading with new ISIN code.

28 September 2026: Record date for the reverse share split.

Shareholders do not need to take any action to participate in the reverse share split.

As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in Cynca will change ISIN code. As of 25 September 2026, the shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0030587XXX.

The reverse share split will be carried out automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. If a shareholder's holding is not divisible by ten (10), the excess shares will pass to the company on the record date. Excess shares will thereafter, without unnecessary delay, be sold at the company's expense through Mangold Fondkommission AB, following which the affected shareholders will automatically receive their proportionate share of the sale proceeds.

Following the reverse share split, the number of shares in Cynca will amount to 37,580,946 shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Olof Andersson, CFO, Cynca Nordic AB (publ)
Email: olof.andersson@cynca.se

About Cynca

Cynca is an industrial group that provides specialised products and services to Nordic industry and infrastructure. The group consists of specialists who through collaboration create synergies and business value for their customers. Cynca has 1,000 employees with its head office in Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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