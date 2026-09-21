Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.09.26 | 09:55
2,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1402,34011:43
Dow Jones News
21.09.2026 11:03 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme

DJ Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme 
21-Sep-2026 / 09:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 September 2026 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
(the "Company") 
Completion of Share Buyback Programme 
 
and Commencement of New Buyback Programme 
 
The Company announces that on 18 September 2026 it completed its third GBP25 million share buyback programme, with the 
Company repurchasing a total of 18,038,193 ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in its share capital (the "Ordinary Shares") 
equating to 5.92% of the Company's current issued and outstanding capital. 8,212,545 of these repurchased shares were 
cancelled and the remaining 9,825,648 repurchased shares are held in Treasury. 
 
The Company currently has 294,915,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), which can be used to 
calculate total voting rights in the Company. The total issued share capital (including treasury shares) is 
304,741,576. 
 
Further to its announcement of 8 September 2026, the Company is today commencing a new share buyback programme to 
purchase Ordinary Share up to a maximum consideration of GBP25 million (the "New Buyback Programme"). The Board of 
Directors considers that the current trading price of Ordinary Shares materially undervalues Funding Circle's business 
and a share repurchase will improve balance sheet efficiency by returning excess capital to shareholders. The Buyback 
will commence immediately and is expected to conclude by no later than Q2 2027. 
 
It is intended that any purchased Ordinary Shares will either be cancelled or held in Treasury to satisfy awards under 
the Company's employee share schemes. 
 
The Company has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") to manage the New Buyback Programme. DB will 
carry out the acquisition of Ordinary Shares (on a riskless principal basis) for subsequent repurchase by the Company. 
 
Any purchases of Ordinary Shares under the New Buyback Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange in 
accordance with pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase Ordinary 
Shares granted by its shareholders on 21 May 2026, the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Companies Act 2006, and Chapter 
9 of the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rules.  The maximum number of shares which may be acquired under the 
Programme is 42,298,145 (being the number of shares remaining under the authority granted by shareholders at the 
Company's last annual general meeting held on 21 May 2026). 
 
The Company will make further regulatory announcements to shareholders in respect of purchases of Ordinary Shares under 
the New Buyback Programme by no later than the end of the 7th daily market session following the date of such purchase. 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc     ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP18bn in 
credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. 
 
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs 
to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access 
to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust 
returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 443853 
EQS News ID:  2402210 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2402210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.