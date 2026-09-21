Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 25-unit area development agreement for Ghost Taco across Atlantic Canada, encompassing New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador (together, the "Atlantic Provinces"). The agreement provides for the development of new franchised Ghost Taco locations throughout the Atlantic Provinces, bringing the total number of Ghost Taco units under area development agreements to 120 across seven Canadian provinces.

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"Atlantic Canada represents an exciting next step in Ghost Taco's national expansion," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Building on our area development agreements for Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, this new 25-unit agreement extends our reach into four additional provinces while providing the brand with a meaningful opportunity to introduce Ghost Taco's bold, Mexican-inspired menu to new communities throughout the Atlantic provinces."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with David Wilson, who will lead Ghost Taco's area development across Atlantic Canada, building on his success in introducing Heal Wellness and Rosie's Burgers in the region," added Sean Black. "Working with a development partner who already knows our platform provides continuity as we bring another Happy Belly brand to the Atlantic Provinces. Our focus with David will be on selecting the right franchise partners and securing the right real estate supported by Happy Belly's operating infrastructure."

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Happy Belly's growth strategy continues to focus on partnering with experienced operators and area developers to expand its portfolio of emerging restaurant brands through an asset-light franchise model. The Company believes this approach provides a scalable path to growth while leveraging the operating experience, infrastructure and local market knowledge of its development partners.

"With 120 units now in development across Canada for Ghost Taco. Our focus is on supporting Sam and her team as they work to convert these commitments into operating restaurants while maintaining the food quality and guest experience that define the brand. We look forward to working with our development partners to open stores and continuing to pursue additional opportunities across North America."



"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.





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About Ghost Taco

Ghost Taco is an Ontario-based fast-casual restaurant brand serving bold, Mexican-inspired tacos, bowls, sides and desserts. Founded by Samantha Buckley, Grant Buckley and Steve Tallas as a pop-up, Ghost Taco has grown into a distinctive multi-location concept known for its playful "unauthentic Mexican" positioning, memorable brand identity and loyal customer following. Today, the brand continues to expand from its Ontario base through a scalable franchise model, with established locations in markets including Newmarket, Kingston, Whitby, Peterborough and Barrie, and new development planned across Canada.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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