"naia Relief Inc.'s innovative technologically enhanced platform brings personalized, science-backed well-being, resilience and performance support to employees and organizations worldwide"

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - naia Relief Inc. (TSXV: NAIA) ("naia Relief" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of naia, its 24/7, 365-day mind mentor and well-being and performance platform, through a strategic partnership with Felix Global, a leading global talent and organizational solutions provider.

The partnership represents an important milestone in naia Relief Inc.'s global commercialization strategy, providing organizations with access to scalable, personalized and accessible support designed to strengthen employee well-being, resilience and performance.

Felix Global has advised some of North America's largest organizations for more than 35 years, from multinational banks, insurers, manufacturers, technology providers, and pharmaceutical companies to the private equity firms and mid-market companies that drive much of the continent's economy. The firm has served hundreds of clients, with many relationships spanning decades, coast to coast across the United States and Canada, and internationally. Its senior consulting team is drawn from some of the world's largest consulting and professional services firms, supported by a broad network of executive coaches, search professionals, and specialists. Through the partnership, organizations can access naia alongside that expertise in strengthening workplace culture, supporting their people, and building more resilient, higher-performing organizations.

"Felix has spent its entire history helping organizations get the most from their people, and naia is one of the more exciting additions to that work I've seen in a long time," said Jim Graham, Founder & Executive Chair of Felix Global. "It brings well-being and performance together in one place, on a foundation of validated science, and every employee can use it, from the front line to the executive team. Our partnership with naia Relief Inc. gives organizations a practical way to expand access to personalized support, while giving leaders anonymized insights into what their workforce needs."

The partnership helps organizations move from a reactive approach to employee well-being and performance to one that is proactive, accessible, and scalable, reaching people before workplace pressures and challenges become more significant.

"The launch of naia through our partnership with Felix Global represents an important milestone in the execution of our commercial strategy and go-to-market plan," said Paul Pint, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of naia Relief Inc. "This partnership provides naia with an established channel to reach organizations and their employees, while demonstrating our ability to translate our technology and proprietary methodology into scalable commercial opportunities. By combining advanced technologies, behavioral science and human expertise, we are focused on delivering accessible, personalized well-being, resilience and performance support to organizations and individuals whenever and wherever it is needed."

A New Approach to Workplace Well-being, Resilience and Performance

The modern workplace continues to evolve rapidly, with employees and organizations facing increasing demands related to performance, stress, resilience, leadership and organizational change. Traditional support programs can be difficult to scale and may not always be available at the precise time an individual requires support.

naia is designed to complement existing employee well-being and organizational programs by providing private, personalized and on demand support that individuals can access when and where they need it.

According to Felix Global, naia brings together advanced technologies, behavioral diagnostics, coaching and organizational insight to help individuals manage workplace pressures, strengthen resilience and support performance, while providing organizations with anonymized insights into broader workforce well-being trends.

About Felix Global

Felix Global is a human capital consulting firm that pairs strategic insight with hands-on execution. Headquartered in Chicago and Toronto, Felix serves small, mid-market, and enterprise organizations across North America, in industries including financial services, healthcare, life sciences, private equity, technology, energy, and manufacturing. For more than 35 years, Felix has delivered recruiting solutions, organizational design, leadership development, executive coaching, succession planning, change management, and outplacement within one integrated practice, including the people side of enterprise technology implementations and now, AI adoption. Where other firms hand off, Felix executes, giving organizations one strategic partner for building, developing, and transforming their people.

To learn more about naia and the Felix Global partnership, please visit:

Felix Global - naia Well-being and Performance Coach

About naia Relief Inc.

naia Relief Inc. is a leading workplace well-being, resilience, and performance company dedicated to making personalized support more accessible, scalable, and impactful for individuals and organizations.

The Company's platform is designed to help individuals recognize and address early indicators of workplace stress, fatigue, and burnout, while supporting greater resilience, well-being, and sustained performance. Through personalized guidance and practical support, naia Relief helps organizations foster healthier, more resilient, and higher-performing workplaces.

At the foundation of the platform is the proprietary Relief methodology, developed through more than a decade of coaching experience and informed by psychology, behavioural science, organizational development, and human performance. The methodology provides a structured framework for understanding individual needs and delivering personalized support to help people navigate workplace and personal challenges more effectively.

Its development has been supported by the expertise of behavioural professionals, psychologists, coaches, and human-performance specialists, as well as the work and experience of the Scheelen Group, a Central European organization with more than 25 years of experience in behavioural analysis, coaching, leadership development, and organizational solutions.

By combining this established methodology with advanced technologies and digital delivery, naia Relief Inc. is positioned to extend accessible, consistent, and scalable well-being and performance support across individuals, teams, and organizations.

naia Relief Inc. is committed to helping people build resilience, strengthen performance, and achieve greater well-being, while helping organizations create more sustainable and productive workplaces.

Pursuant to a Commercial Collaboration Agreement with Felix Global, as amended in August 2026, the Company issued 45,667 common shares, 45,667 common share purchase warrants and 137,000 stock options as consideration. The common shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.75 per share in settlement of $34,250 of commissions. Each warrant and stock option is exercisable at $0.75 per common share for a period of six months the effective date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, growth plans, commercialization initiatives, market expansion, platform development, strategic partnerships and the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315094