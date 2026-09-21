

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jensen Huang, the CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, has dismissed concerns that Artificial Intelligence could pose an existential threat to humanity.as 'doomsday narratives'.



'2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is 0% chance that's going to be the end of the world,' he said in an interview to CBS News. 'Scaring people is unnecessary. It is irresponsible,' he added.



The Nvidia chief's comments came within two weeks of former researcher at Anthropic - the company behind the chatbot Claude - resigning from his position while warning that 'the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.'



As Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly, Coxon's concerns sparked debate over how societies and governments can capture its benefits while managing risks that often extend beyond national borders.



According to Huang, such predictions are 'not grounded in science'.



He insisted that it is in Nvidia's best interest to ensure the industry builds its products responsibly.



'Our company's success is directly connected to the safe deployment of products and services,' he said. 'If we don't continue to do that, our value would be diminished.'



Several recent incidents, including Jacob Coxon's resignation and announcements by OpenAI and Anthropic that their models had broken out of testing environments, have intensified the global debate over the extent to which governments should regulate the technology.



Huang said there is no need for new rules to regulate the use of AI, saying that current U.S. laws governing product liability and unauthorized entry are sufficient.



'You have all kinds of liabilities associated with cybersecurity' and damage liability laws. 'Apply that first - don't let this doomsday narrative allow someone to relieve them of the laws that currently exist.'



Nvidia is a key player in the AI industry due to high demand for their specialized computer chips that power the LLMs that are crucial for making AI models.



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