Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced underground development at its 100%-owned West Cache Gold Project (the "Project" or "West Cache") in Timmins, Ontario, a key milestone in the Company's disciplined, phased strategy to de-risk West Cache and advance its planned 86,500-tonne bulk sample.

The box cut and portal ground support are complete, and ramp development has commenced. Underground development is now advancing toward the first of four planned bulk sample stopes in Zone #9, where recent drilling has confirmed grade continuity below the planned extraction areas.

"West Cache has moved from permitting to surface construction to underground development inside a single year, and every step has been delivered on plan," said David Russell, Chairman and CEO of Galleon Gold. "Our objective remains clear: to develop the Project, extract the 86,500-tonne bulk sample, and gather the engineering, geological, and operational information required to support future mine development. Doing that safely, and with our community partners alongside us, is how we intend to build this mine."

Galleon Gold will provide further updates as development advances, including ramping, the start of stope extraction and the processing arrangements for the 86,500-tonne bulk sample. Safety, environmental stewardship and operational excellence remain the Company's first priorities on site.

Figures

Figure 1 shows the box cut face with the jumbo drill in position taken on September 19 while Figure 2 depicts the planned workings for the bulk sample.

Figure 1 - Photo of Box Cut Face and Jumbo

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Figure 2 - Planned Portal and Underground Workings for Bulk Sample

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Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Young, PE, an independent mining engineer and Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Through a disciplined, phased development strategy, Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project by expanding the resource and progressing an 86,500-tonne bulk sample program designed to de-risk and systematically advance West Cache through the next stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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