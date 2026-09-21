Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-11 Intersects 2 High Grade VMS Zones Over 27.6M Including 3.08% CU-EQ Over 10.70M, 3.27% CU-EQ Over 9.30M and 4.30% CU-EQ Over 5.0M

CERTIFIED DRILL RESULTS · WEDGE CRITICAL MINERALS PROJECT · BATHURST MINING CAMP, NB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE:NINE)(OTCID:VMSXF)(FSE:KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-11, at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

DDH WD-26-11 was collared in the southwest, at the edge of our drill pattern(oriented at 355°, angled -50° below horizontal), to a depth of 149 meters and successfully intersected (2) distinct Zones of high-grade VMS mineralization carrying copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, with silver and gold assays increasing with depth. In the Upper Zone mineralization consisted of pyrite, chalcopyrite, covellite and bornite, the copper rich mineralogy reflected in the individual copper assays, Sample #396514 (Figure 2) returning 3.47% Cu. This mineralized sequence was interrupted by an interpreted exploration drift (void), with drill core showing the presence of two blast holes. Below the void, copper rich VMS mineralization continued, terminating against a silicified, sedimentary mélange at 104.4 meters.

Between 110.50 - 121.20 meters, a second VMS lens (Lower Zone) was intersected, consisting of fine-grained pyrite, chalcopyrite, local galena and sphalerite, the lead zinc mineralogy was accompanied by both silver and gold, with assay results up to 117 g/t Ag and 0.805 g/t Au respectively. Sample # 396531 returned (87 g/t Ag, 0.85 g/t Au, 1.06% Cu, 4.33% Pb, 6.75% Zn) 5.68% CuEq. The intervals are of true width.

TABLE 1: KEY INTERSECTIONS (WEIGHTED AVERAGE GRADE OVER EACH ZONE) ** 3.70M VOID

Lens Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) Upper Zone Above Void

Including 89.90 95.00 99.20 99.20 9.30 4.20 31.98 48.10 0.34 0.40 2.38 2.92 0.12 0.14 0.10 0.14 3.27 4.12 Upper Zone Below Void 102.90 103.40 0.50 29.00 0.29 3.57 0.21 0.11 4.37 Lower Zone

Including 110.50 114.50 121.20 119.50 10.70 5.00 51.86 72.60 0.44 0.57 1.21 1.50 1.70 2.74 1.44 2.69 3.08 4.30

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director stated, "The presence of substantial Ag and Au assays associated with the lead - zinc mineralogy in WD-26-11 demonstrates that the Wedge is more robust than previously thought. Both the mineralogy and related assays show 2 distinct lenses with different characteristics, the Upper Zone being Cu dominant while the Lower Zone is locally enriched in Pb, Zn and more importantly Ag and Au. The continuity of the Ag and Au mineralization is a pleasant surprise, and we look forward to defining its boundaries when modeling is complete. Moving forward, the upcoming BHEM survey will show us the subsurface footprint of this exciting deposit and assist in planning the next round of drilling".

TABLE 2: DDH WD-26-11 CERTIFIED ASSAYS - (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Sample # Silver

(g/t) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper-

Eq. (%) 86.50 88.00 1.50 396506 <1 0.016 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.03% 88.00 89.00 1.00 396507 <1 0.016 0.04 0.00 0.01 0.07% 89.00 89.90 0.90 396508 <1 0.017 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.05% 89.90 92.00 2.10 396509 14 0.242 2.21 0.10 0.05 2.70% 92.00 93.50 1.50 396510 16 0.31 1.52 0.12 0.06 2.11% 93.50 95.00 1.50 396511 28 0.372 1.97 0.09 0.10 2.82% 95.00 96.00 1.00 396512 23 0.39 2.35 0.14 0.09 3.14% 96.00 97.00 1.00 396513 27 0.472 3.04 0.14 0.10 3.98% 97.00 98.00 1.00 396514 32 0.407 3.47 0.16 0.11 4.43% 98.00 99.20 1.20 396515 100 0.336 2.85 0.15 0.24 4.80% 99.20 102.90 3.70 VOID 102.90 103.40 0.50 396516 29 0.294 3.57 0.21 0.11 4.37% 103.40 104.40 1.00 396517 6 0.042 0.65 0.02 0.11 0.81% 104.40 105.40 1.00 396518 1 0.017 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.07% 105.40 106.40 1.00 396519 <1 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04% 106.40 107.50 1.10 396521 <1 0.011 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.05% 107.50 108.50 1.00 396522 <1 0.005 0.05 0.01 0.07 0.08% 108.50 109.50 1.00 396523 <1 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.03% 109.50 110.50 1.00 396524 1 0.016 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.06% 110.50 111.50 1.00 396525 51 0.534 0.58 1.39 0.11 2.11% 111.50 112.50 1.00 396526 74 0.525 0.62 1.94 0.37 2.64% 112.50 113.50 1.00 396527 45 0.547 1.17 0.74 0.07 2.53% 113.50 114.50 1.00 396528 16 0.15 0.22 0.29 0.44 0.78% 114.50 115.50 1.00 396529 117 0.534 1.93 4.51 0.11 4.88% 115.50 116.50 1.00 396530 45 0.71 0.99 1.90 2.00 3.22% 116.50 117.50 1.00 396531 87 0.805 1.06 4.33 6.75 5.68% 117.50 118.50 1.00 396532 86 0.526 1.85 2.53 2.90 4.84% 118.50 119.50 1.00 396533 28 0.285 1.65 0.44 1.68 2.90% 119.50 120.30 0.80 396534 4 0.099 1.32 0.04 0.15 1.53% 120.30 121.20 0.90 396535 3 0.057 2.05 0.07 0.96 2.43% 121.20 122.30 1.10 396536 <1 0.009 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04% 122.30 123.40 1.10 396537 <1 0.009 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03% 123.40 124.60 1.20 396538 <1 <0.005 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02% 124.60 125.60 1.00 396539 <1 0.081 0.07 0.00 0.07 0.18% 125.60 127.10 1.50 396541 <1 0.009 0.27 0.00 0.15 0.32%

Shaded rows are the peak sample for each mineral. Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) combines all five metals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 26, 2026, Kitco pricing: US$6.52/lb. Cu, US$0.85/lb. Pb, US$1.84/lb. Zn, US$67.77/oz Ag, US$4,591.50 /oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage. Copper equivalent grades are for comparative purposes only and do not represent recoverable metal. "Largest Value Contributor" is the metal contributing the greatest share of in-situ gross value over the interval at the metal prices as set out above.

FIGURE 2: Sample #396514 (32 g/t Ag, 0.407 g/t Au, 3.47% Cu, 0.16% Pb, 0.11% Zn) 4.43% Cu-Eq

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated "this drill hole demonstrates the polymetallic nature of this deposit. Our BHEM Team should arrive in the next 2 weeks to commence our 8 Borehole Survey program. This will give us the best analysis of the Eastern, Southern, and the high-priority Western extension and allow us to test the depth of this deposit, from the optimal west side, above the fault zone. This will give us a complete conductive picture of the deposit and its footprint including additional VMS Lens' at depth. Our crew has been working round the clock for several months now, 7 days a week, and the team is focused on completing all the logging, measuring, photographing, and most importantly "Cutting" all the samples for the Labs in Moncton. To date we have completed 18 Drill Holes and 4934.50m of our 10,000m Program, with our deeper holes yet to come. Just last Wednesday we delivered another 20 Pails of Core to the Lab for analysis. WD-26-11 is another highly successful Drill Hole for our 3D model. We look forward to our next update and continued release of other drill results."

FIGURE 3: Sample #396531 (87 g/t Ag, 0.805 g/t Au, 1.06% Cu, 4.33% Pb, 6.75% Zn) 5.68% Cu-Eq

FIGURE 4: Location of DDH WD-26-11

Nine Mile Metals Engages Atrium Research

Nine Mile Metals is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on Nine Mile Metals based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with Nine Mile's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $10,200 per quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 18 months beginning on September 13th, 2026.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA

CEO and Director ·

T: +1.506.804.6117 ·

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Nine Mile, based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, identifiable by words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) additional drill holes are planned for the western portion of the Wedge VMS Project as part of the 2026 drill program, (b) further certified assay results will be reported upon receipt from ALS Global, (c) the Company will advance follow-up exploration across its BMC project portfolio, and (d) results will be incorporated into 3D modelling work directed toward an updated NI 43-101 technical report and a future mineral resource estimate. Although Nine Mile believes the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as Nine Mile can give no assurance they will prove correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 · T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nine-mile-metals-ddh-wd-26-11-intersects-2-high-grade-vms-zones-over-27.6m-includ-1224524