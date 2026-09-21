ScandiDos AB: Olof Stranding appointed Interim CEO of ScandiDos

ScandiDos AB announces that Olof Stranding has been appointed Interim CEO of ScandiDos, effective 21 September 2026.

Olof Stranding is based in Uppsala and brings extensive experience from senior leadership positions, including as CFO and CEO of listed technology companies, most recently as CEO of Acuvi AB, listed on Nasdaq First North. Olof holds a degree in Business and Economics from Uppsala University and succeeds Anders Murman, who has acted as Acting CEO since 6 May. Anders will leave the company no later than 31 December 2026 to pursue new challenges.

"Olof Stranding's solid experience as both CFO and CEO in technology companies makes him well suited for this role. The Board is appointing an Interim CEO for twelve to eighteen months to drive the change programme and strengthen profitability, while giving us time to conduct a thorough recruitment process for a permanent CEO. The Board also wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Anders Murman for his contribution as Acting CEO," says Fredrik Ljungberg, Chairman of the Board.

"ScandiDos has strong products and a well-regarded brand. I look forward to getting to know the business closely and, together with the employees and the Board, contributing my experience to strengthen the company's commercial focus and build sustainable, profitable growth," says Olof Stranding.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together during this period, and I look forward to continued good cooperation with Olof and the rest of the team for the remainder of the year," says Anders Murman.

For further information, please contact: Fredrik Ljungberg, Chairman of the Board, fredrik.ljungberg@rtigroup.com, +44 7485 247 154

About ScandiDos

ScandiDos is an innovative forward-thinking company with groundbreaking software and hardware solutions for patient quality assurance in modern radiation therapy. Our Delta4 Family of products delivers a comprehensive QA solution, making the treatment process safe and efficient. We reinforce the confidence in radiotherapy clinics by providing professionals at the clinics with power and performance through independent QA.

The head office is in Uppsala Science Park, where product development is carried out. Sales are carried out by sales offices in the USA, Malaysia, and France, directly in the Nordic countries and through distributors in over 50 countries.

ScandiDos is listed on NASDAQ First North Stockholm with the ticker code SDOS. Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. Additional investor information can be found at Scandidos.com. Product information can be found on Delta4family.com

This information is information that ScandiDos is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-21 13:30 CEST.