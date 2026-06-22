With effect from June 23, 2026, the subscription rights in ScandiDos AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|SDOS TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029301XXX
|Order book ID:
|520912
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from June 23, 2026, the paid subscription shares in ScandiDos AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 29, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|SDOS BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029301XXX
|Order book ID:
|520913
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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