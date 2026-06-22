With effect from June 23, 2026, the subscription rights in ScandiDos AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2026.



Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SDOS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order book ID: 520912 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table





With effect from June 23, 2026, the paid subscription shares in ScandiDos AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 29, 2026.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SDOS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029301XXX Order book ID: 520913 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB