On November 14, 2025, the shares in ScandiDos AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Spore Invest AB to the other shareholders of the Company.

On December 16, 2025, Spore Invest AB disclosed the outcome of the offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: ScandiDos AB Short name: SDOS ISIN code: SE0005768124

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB