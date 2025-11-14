Today, November 14, 2025, Spore Invest AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in ScandiDos AB.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ScandiDos AB (SDOS, ISIN code SE0005768124, order book ID 100380) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.