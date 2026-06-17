Das Instrument EA20 NO0013601245 EAM SOLAR AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2026The instrument EA20 NO0013601245 EAM SOLAR AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2026Das Instrument 2FV SE0005768124 SCANDIDOS AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026The instrument 2FV SE0005768124 SCANDIDOS AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2026Das Instrument IH9 BE6360403164 TITAN AMERICA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2026The instrument IH9 BE6360403164 TITAN AMERICA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2026Das Instrument B4R CA1202272029 BULLION GOLD RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2026The instrument B4R CA1202272029 BULLION GOLD RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2026Das Instrument 087 GB00BD7XPJ64 NEWRIVER REIT LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2026The instrument 087 GB00BD7XPJ64 NEWRIVER REIT LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2026Das Instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.06.2026The instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 18.06.2026Das Instrument WO60 US98161H1014 WORLDLINE S.A. UNSP.ADR EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026The instrument WO60 US98161H1014 WORLDLINE S.A. UNSP.ADR EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2026Das Instrument 1LLC BMG9001E1286 LIBERTY LAT.AMER.C DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2026The instrument 1LLC BMG9001E1286 LIBERTY LAT.AMER.C DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.06.2026