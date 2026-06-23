Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 22, 2026. A total of 25,943,882 common shares, representing 25.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders approved all matters presented for consideration, including:

The election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company; The appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thorton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and The continuation of the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jean-David Moore 24,962,245 96.46% 916,359 3.54% Luc Gervais 25,878,278 100% 326 0.00% Gilles Laverdière 25,878,278 100% 326 0.00% Mylène Vallières 25,567,893 98.20% 310,711 1.20% Eliane Grant 25,567,993 98.20% 310,611 1.20% Jérémi Fournier 25,567,893 98.20% 310,711 1.20% Simon Britt 25,567,993 98.20% 310,611 1.20%

Further details regarding the matters approved at the AGM are available in the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Martin Richard, Éric Gervais and Sébastien Plouffe for their dedicated service as directors," said Gilles Laverdière, chairman of Bullion Gold Dicoveries Corp. "Their guidance and commitment have been valuable to Bullion as the Company has acquired quality exploration assets and advanced corporate objectives during their tenure."

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,850,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in four equal installments of 25% every six months from the date of grant. The grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

A new corporate website is currently under construction and is expected to be launched shortly.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302479

Source: Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.