The travel retail leader deploys Perfect Corp.'s AI-powered skin analysis technology across three European airports, helping travellers discover personalised skincare recommendations.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion tech provider, today announced that Lagardère Travel Retail is leveraging Perfect Corp.'s Skincare Pro to bring a more personalised and engaging skincare discovery experience to travelers across its beauty retail operations at airports in Prague, Rome Fiumicino and Amsterdam Schiphol. The deployment will expand to two additional airports by the end of 2026, further extending the personalised skincare experience to travelers across Lagardère Travel Retail's European network. The initiative reflects Lagardère Travel Retail's ambition to make beauty discovery more personalised, relevant and engaging, combining the expertise of its teams with digital innovation to support travellers throughout their shopping journey.

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Lagardère Travel Retail Brings AI-Powered Skincare Recommendations to Airports with Perfect Corp.'s Skincare Pro

Personalised Skincare Discovery, Powered by AI

Powered by AI skin analysis, Skincare Pro assesses 12 key skin concerns-including wrinkles, pores, spots, texture, dark circles, redness, oiliness, moisture, eye bags, radiance, acne and firmness-to help shoppers better understand their skin and discover products tailored to their individual needs.

"AI-powered personalisation is transforming the way consumers discover and shop for beauty, and travel retail is an especially exciting environment for this innovation," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "With Skincare Pro, travelers can receive an intelligent, personalised skincare analysis and product recommendations within minutes, creating a more relevant and engaging beauty experience. We are delighted to partner with Lagardère Travel Retail to bring this technology to travelers across key European airports."

From Skin Analysis to Personalised Product Recommendations

By combining advanced AI-powered skin analysis with product recommendations, Skincare Pro helps transform the traditional beauty consultation into an intuitive, technology-enabled experience. Following the analysis, shoppers receive personalised recommendations designed to address their specific skin concerns, making it easier to navigate the extensive range of skincare products available in-store. By helping travelers better understand their individual skin concerns and the products suited to address them, the experience can also encourage them to explore a more complete skincare routine. To further enhance the shopping experience, travelers who complete a skin analysis can also receive a discount via QR code, creating a seamless bridge between personalised digital discovery and in-store purchase.

"Our ambition is to continuously enhance the beauty experience we offer travellers, combining the expertise of our teams with innovative digital solutions to make shopping more personalised, relevant and engaging," said Lylian Vignau, Chief Commercial Digital Officer at Lagardère Travel Retail. "Technology such as Skincare Pro can play an important role in helping travellers better understand their individual needs while enabling our beauty teams and brand partners to deliver a more tailored experience. This partnership with Perfect Corp. reflects our broader commitment to deploying new tools to create greater value for travellers and our partners across our European network."

Bringing Global Beauty Brands Together-and Expanding into K-Beauty

The Skincare Pro experience brings together a curated selection of skincare products from leading international beauty brands with 200 SKUs currently available across 11 brands. For Lagardère Travel Retail, it was also important to reflect the growing interest in K-Beauty and offer travelers access to some of its most sought-after brands. In Rome, shoppers can discover four K-Beauty brands, alongside the broader selection of brands.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalised, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @Perfect-Corp.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555

Japan: Ryoko Nakagawa at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135

China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

Europe: Léa Mames at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

India: Taunj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com