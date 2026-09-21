

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton (HAL) announced the signing of memorandums of understanding with Eneva and WESCA to support energy development opportunities in Venezuela. Halliburton and Eneva, one of Brazil's leading integrated energy companies, will collaborate to identify and pursue development opportunities in Venezuela. Under the agreement with WESCA, Halliburton will support field evaluation and development planning in Venezuela.



'These agreements highlight Halliburton's efforts to help customers unlock value from their assets through technology, collaboration, and execution excellence,' said Francisco Tarazona, senior vice president, Latin America, Halliburton.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Halliburton shares are down 0.99 percent to $33.31.



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