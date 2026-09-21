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CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 15:32
2,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8402,94015:46
2,8402,90015:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 14:58 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chery Group: LEPAS L6 Wins Best Interior Design Award in the City Car Category at TADA 2026

WUHU, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of the 2026 Torino Automotive Design Award (TADA) were announced on Sept. 11 at Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy. The award brings European and Chinese automotive design communities together through design, fostering dialogue and exchange between the two sides. This year's competition featured 87 models from 46 Chinese brands across three categories: City Car, Family Car and Premium Car. The models were evaluated across exterior design, interior design and technological innovation. In the City Car category, LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, won the Best Interior Design Award for the LEPAS L6's cabin design. Meanwhile, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (9973.HK), received the 2026 TADA Person of the Year award for his longstanding commitment to China's automotive industry and his efforts to advance cooperation between the Chinese and European automotive sectors.

??01

The LEPAS L6 brings the brand's Leopard Aesthetics into the cabin, expressing Exquisite Space through a balance of aesthetics and functionality. Beyond spaciousness, comfort-oriented materials and thoughtful details create an elegant and composed interior space, while spatial layout, functional design and technology combine to deliver both design and practicality, earning recognition from TADA. The jury highlighted the L6's spacious, refined and thoughtfully designed cabin, noting that generous passenger space, premium materials and flexible storage solutions create a comfortable and practical environment, while advanced technologies are naturally integrated throughout the interior.

The award recognizes the LEPAS L6's cabin design philosophy and product design capabilities, while reflecting LEPAS's focus on design and continued exploration of elegant mobility experiences.

??02

Inside the cabin, the LEPAS L6 features a flat rear floor that creates a greater sense of space. Its gull-wing wraparound cabin combines a clean and orderly visual language with thoughtfully designed storage and functional areas, bringing the concept of Exquisite Space to life through thoughtful details. Optimized NVH performance further enhances cabin quietness and contributes to a more comfortable driving experience. Dual wireless charging, physical controls, and heated and ventilated seats further add everyday convenience and comfort. Intelligent technology is integrated throughout the cabin, complementing its design and functional layout for everyday use.

??03

The LEPAS L6 EV has now officially launched in Thailand. With Chery Auto's global capabilities spanning the full value chain, LEPAS is expanding its global presence with a diversified product portfolio covering multiple powertrain technologies to meet diverse market needs. Its products are being progressively introduced across Southeast Asia, Europe and other global markets. As its global presence continues to expand, LEPAS is building closer connections with users across different markets. By listening to users and understanding regional differences in mobility habits and aesthetic preferences, LEPAS is taking a new step from global market expansion toward user co-creation.

This October, LEPAS will host its inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE." The event will bring together global users, partners and cross-industry guests to exchange perspectives across diverse cultures and lifestyles and continue exploring different expressions of elegant mobility across various scenarios.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Peiwen Tan
Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com
Website: lepasinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96a3116d-60f7-44da-8590-af89103dd51e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb72f9e-46e9-4f1e-9a60-1920f4158595

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea22263a-88d3-405e-8fe7-106f3979c273


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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