Fortitude Gold Corp.: Fortitude Gold Drills 1.52 Meters Grading 26.67 G/T Gold Within 13.72 Meters Grading 3.58 G/T Gold at East Camp Douglas

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple wide and high-grade gold drill intercepts from its East Camp Douglas property, located in Mineral County, Nevada. Intercepts from the Triumph target include 1.52 meters grading 26.67 grams per tonne (g/t) gold within 13.72 meters grading 3.58 g/t gold, 3.05 meters grading 11.16 g/t gold within 10.67 meters grading 3.72 g/t gold, 3.05 meters grading 13.72 within 9.14 meters grading 5.10 g/t gold, and 3.05 meters grading 19.60 g/t gold within 7.62 meters grading 8.87 g/t gold. The Company currently has three exploration drills operating at East Camp Douglas. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

East Camp Douglas Triumph target drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# ECDRC-246:

13.72 m of 3.58 g/t gold

including 1.52 m of 26.67 g/t gold



Hole# ECDRC-256:

10.67 m of 3.72 g/t gold

including 3.05 m of 11.16 g/t gold



Hole# ECDRC-381:

9.14 m of 5.10 g/t gold

including 3.05 m of 13.72 g/t gold



Hole# ECDRC-383:

7.62 m of 8.87 g/t gold

including 3.05 m of 19.60 g/t gold



The Triumph target is located approximately 600 meters north of the White Rock West target, and approximately 300 meters northwest of the Roosevelt target on the northern end of the district. This target is named after the historic Triumph Mine that was in operation in the early 20th century. The picture below shows the dilapidated historic Triumph Mine gravity-fed stamp mill. The historic operation was fed from material excavated from adits and shaft in the area.

"Drilling completed at this target returned high-grade gold across substantial widths in multiple holes that were drilled at varying azimuths," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "A comprehensive structural program is underway to further constrain the orientations of the mineralized host structures. We are also finalizing the field component of a large-scale induced polarization geophysical study over northern East Camp Douglas, which will be followed by a core drill program early in 2027. The targets in northern East Camp Douglas have returned high-grade gold drill results from both White Rock East and West, Roosevelt, and now Triumph. We are excited to expand our drill programs once the Company is granted the large-scale exploration permit associated with the Exploration Plan of Operations."

"We are pleased and excited with these exceptional results including 12.19 meters of 2.03 grams per tonne gold starting from surface, and 13.72 meters of 3.58 grams per tonne gold just 9 meters down a 45-degree hole," stated Fortitude Gold's CEO and President, Mr. Jason Reid. "Other near surface, wide, and high-grade gold intercepts from our Triumph target speak to the exceptional potential of deposit discovery at this and other nearby targets. The potential of this district having multiple deposits is coming into focus."

EAST CAMP DOUGLAS - TRIUMPH TARGET DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS - SEPTEMBER 2026 Hole # Angle deg From Meters Interval Meters Au g/t Hole # Angle deg From Meters Interval Meters Au g/t ECDRC-242 -90 19.81 3.05 0.32 ECDRC-256 -45 22.86 7.62 1.71 35.05 3.05 0.53 incl. 24.38 1.52 5.11 44.20 19.81 0.83 39.62 10.67 3.72 incl. 59.44 3.05 2.11 incl. 39.62 3.05 11.16 71.63 4.57 0.31 53.34 7.62 1.02 79.25 1.52 0.84 ECDRC-381 -40 18.29 4.57 1.06 ECDRC-243 -45 0.00 1.52 1.21 incl. 18.29 1.52 2.68 6.10 4.57 1.38 60.96 9.14 5.10 incl. 6.10 1.52 2.99 incl. 62.48 3.05 13.72 42.67 1.52 4.40 79.25 1.52 0.58 ECDRC-244 -45 0.00 1.52 1.29 91.44 1.52 0.88 16.76 6.10 1.17 ECDRC-383 -45 21.34 4.57 5.19 incl. 21.34 1.52 2.28 Incl. 22.86 1.52 14.30 ECDRC-245 -45 0.00 3.05 1.73 27.43 4.57 0.33 3.05 6.10 0.30 67.06 3.05 0.87 15.24 3.05 0.37 103.63 3.05 0.35 19.81 1.52 0.63 114.30 1.52 0.48 73.15 1.52 0.50 120.40 7.62 8.87 79.25 1.52 0.77 incl. 124.97 3.05 19.60 ECDRC-246 -45 0.00 1.52 0.42 ECDRC-384 -60 45.72 6.10 1.74 9.14 13.72 3.58 incl. 47.24 1.52 5.72 incl. 19.81 1.52 26.67 114.30 12.19 0.35 ECDRC-250 -45 0.00 1.52 0.60 incl. 121.92 1.52 1.02 13.72 3.05 0.39 ECDRC-392 -55 0.00 12.19 2.03 24.38 1.52 5.20 incl. 7.62 1.52 12.00 ECDRC-252 -45 32.00 1.52 7.39 16.76 6.10 0.53 35.05 3.05 0.23 ECDRC-393 -60 19.81 4.57 1.87 50.29 4.57 0.56 incl. 21.34 1.52 3.17 ECDRC-253 -45 39.62 3.05 0.42 ECDRC-394 -50 9.14 1.52 0.54 ECDRC-254 -45 18.29 4.57 0.52 19.81 1.52 1.82 25.91 3.05 0.70 33.53 3.05 0.42 60.96 3.05 0.21 68.58 10.67 0.75 68.58 3.05 1.26 incl. 68.58 3.05 1.13 ECDRC-255 -45 6.10 1.52 0.35 22.86 1.52 12.47 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width.

About East Camp Douglas:

East Camp Douglas property is in the Silver Star mining district in Mineral County, Nevada, located approximately 6 mi (10 km) southwest of the town of Mina. The district sized property covers 540 unpatented lode mineral claims, 24 unpatented placer claims, 12 patented mining claims, and two fee land parcels. Low-sulfidation gold-bearing mineralization associated with a silica lithocap is observed in the southern portion of East Camp Douglas, while the northern portion of the East Camp Douglas area contains high-sulfidation style gold-bearing mineralization. Fortitude Gold exploration drill programs have intercepted high-grade gold mineralization in both the south and north portions of the property. The East Camp Douglas property is held in a strategic joint venture which is 60% owned by Fortitude and 40% by Hawthorne Land & Minerals, LLC, structured with Fortitude contributing the East Camp Douglas property and Hawthorne contributing a total of $40 million for exploration and development.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl Project, which includes the Isabella Pearl and Scarlet South Mines, and County Line Project, which includes the County Line and East Pit Mines, are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-drills-1.52-meters-grading-26.67-g%2ft-gold-within-13.72-meters-gr-1224239