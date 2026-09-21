New Agent App capabilities cut consumer interest costs, create incremental transaction revenue for FUTR, add mortgage brokers as a distribution channel alongside auto dealers, and open a new stream for consumers to monetize their own data

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced two new capabilities on the FUTR Agent App: weekly payment functionality and mortgage payment functionality. Weekly payments build on the bi-weekly option FUTR already offers, giving consumers an even smaller, more flexible payment in response to what consumers have been asking for, while giving FUTR an incremental transaction fee on every additional payment cycle. Mortgage payment functionality extends FUTR Payments beyond auto financing and adds mortgage brokers as a new class of distribution partner alongside the Company's existing network of auto dealers.

Weekly Payments: Savings for Consumers, New Revenue for FUTR

FUTR already lets consumers split a monthly payment into bi-weekly installments, and the Agent App now goes a step further with a weekly option for both auto financing and mortgage payments, an even smaller, more flexible payment that consumers have been asking for. Accelerated schedules, bi-weekly or weekly, effectively add one extra monthly payment a year, so consumers pay down principal faster and save on interest without paying more overall each month. Each additional payment cycle is also a new transaction for FUTR, adding incremental fee revenue on top of the loan itself.

FUTR's auto dealer partners have been closely involved in shaping the weekly payment option, including this perspective from one dealer:

Our customers continue to ask for more flexible ways to pay. We already offer bi-weekly, and weekly is the next step, with an even smaller payment they have more control over instead of one big monthly bill. Most are surprised by how much it saves them on interest over the life of the loan. Making on-time payments also has a positive impact on credit score, making it easier for customers to upgrade to a new vehicle quicker at a lower APR. With interest rates at an all-time high, we are extremely happy to be able to offer our customers a way to save and manage their payments. It's an easy, positive conversation to have at the point of sale. The data around these transactions is also extremely valuable, and I'm excited about the suite of data-driven products FUTR is building on top of it.

Julio Batista, President, Teddy Auto Group, FUTR Dealer Partner

Mortgage Payment Functionality and a New Distribution Channel

FUTR Payments now supports mortgage payment functionality, extending the infrastructure that powers its auto dealer network to mortgage financing. Mortgage brokers can onboard clients directly, making them an additional distribution partner for FUTR alongside auto dealers. The Company intends to extend the partner model it has scaled across its auto dealer network to the mortgage broker channel, applying the same onboarding, servicing, and payment infrastructure across both verticals. The mortgage channel also brings incremental lead-generation opportunities: housing and mortgage data is some of the richest financial data available, and mortgage brokers surface it at exactly the point when a consumer is making other major financial decisions.

One Agent App, a New Data Opportunity

Every consumer onboarded through an auto dealer or a mortgage broker becomes a user of the FUTR Agent App. Expanding to a second distribution channel means each new dealer or broker relationship adds not only a payments customer, but a data source and a cross-sell opportunity across FUTR's full platform, feeding directly into the Company's broader monetization model spanning FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning. It also opens a new revenue stream for consumers themselves: rather than treating transaction data as a byproduct, FUTR is building the infrastructure for consumers to use and monetize their own data.

Weekly payments and mortgage functionality put our platform to work in two ways at once. They make payments more affordable for consumers, they create a new transaction revenue stream for FUTR, and they extend our data and monetization opportunity into an entirely new vertical.

Alex McDougall, CEO, The FUTR Corporation

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business across approximately 160 active dealerships, and FUTR Planning, a North American consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of weekly payment functionality and mortgage payment functionality, and the addition of mortgage brokers as distribution partners. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

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