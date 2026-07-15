Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR"), creator of the FUTR Agent App, which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, today announced that its FUTR Payments division and Feenix Payments Systems ("Feenix") have partnered to offer US-based auto dealerships with Feenix's service division payment infrastructure and forgivable working capital.

FUTR's active auto dealer network exceeds 180 dealerships, primarily based in New York State, and FUTR expects to grow this dealer base materially in the coming quarters. The additional product offering is aimed primarily for an auto dealer's billing infrastructure associated with their service division and aligns with FUTR Payments existing offering to auto dealers which allows auto buyers to pay off their car loans faster. The FUTR Corporation has focused on the auto industry as a key avenue to drive FUTR Agent App User growth.

The partnership includes a strategic investment from Feenix's investment arm.

Why This New Partnership Matters to Auto Dealers

Through this partnership, auto dealerships can:

Improve cash flow through flexible working capital.

Increase Finance & Insurance ("F&I") revenue through FUTR Payments.

Modernize payment processing via Feenix and its line of preferred Point-of-Sale vendor relationships.

Continue working with the FUTR Payments team they already know.

Gain access to additional growth tools without disrupting existing operations.

FUTR continues to own dealer acquisition, onboarding, training, and account management for FUTR Payments. Feenix provides the underlying payment processing, working capital, updated point-of-sale systems through its preferred vendor relationships. Feenix processing is introduced as part of this working capital offer; dealers who do not take the offer are not required to change payment processors to continue using FUTR Payments.

FUTR CEO Alex McDougall

"Dealerships are cash-intensive businesses, and working capital is a constant pressure point for our dealer network," said Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation. "This partnership gives our dealers an attractive working capital solution where principal can be forgiven just by running their business as they have been, new point-of-sale hardware is provided at no incremental cost, and a new way to bring their customers into the FUTR Agent App is created. Everyone in this partnership is growing the same relationship together."

Feenix CEO Keith Lee

"This partnership lets Feenix do more than process payments for FUTR's dealer network; it lets us help fund their growth," said Keith Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Feenix Payment Systems. "A working capital solution that dealers repay through business they are already doing, backed by new point-of-sale hardware, is exactly the kind of partnership we want with our merchants. We are excited to build this together with FUTR."

FUTR Payments Head of Sales Richard Graub

"Dealers have consistently asked us for solutions that go beyond traditional F&I products. This partnership delivers exactly that. By combining FUTR Payments with Feenix's forgivable working capital and payment processing capabilities, we're helping dealerships improve cash flow, increase F&I profitability, and simplify their day-to-day operations-all while continuing to provide exceptional value to their customers," said Richard Graub, Head of Sales, FUTR Payments.

How FUTR Payments Works

FUTR Payments enables dealerships to offer customers a convenient bi-weekly payment program during the F&I process. FUTR enables the payment of auto loans by facilitating payment from the consumer's bank account to the auto lending institution. The program helps consumers save interest on their car loans and manage payments more effectively while at the same time creating additional revenue for both the dealership (and typically their finance team members). Revenue-share earned by the auto dealer and their finance team members is typically received over a nine-month period following enrolment.

Every customer enrolled in FUTR Payments does so via the FUTR Agent App/Platform driving a built-in channel for growing Agent App Users directly out of everyday dealership financing activity.

Dealer Forgivable Working Capital and Payments Platform, Powered by Feenix

The Feenix Working Capital Program allows qualified dealerships to access forgivable working capital in concert with utilizing Feenix's payment processing business primarily in their service divisions. As dealerships continue processing with Feenix, a portion or all of the working capital advance can be forgiven over time. Feenix's payments solution is distinct from FUTR Payments solution although complimentary.

As part of the partnership between FUTR and Feenix, auto dealers and their finance and insurance managers may choose to accelerate the revenue-share entitlements from enrolling FUTR Payments customers, which are typically received over nine months, to being received at enrolment funded through the forgivable Feenix working capital program.

In due course, the FUTR / Feenix partnership plans to have consumer auto service data derived from the new Feenix point-of-sale systems flow into the consumer's FUTR Agent App: populating data and detail into everyday auto service, parts, and other transactions adding to the value proposition of the FUTR Agent App.

Feenix Strategic Investment Totalling $500,000

In connection with the partnership, Feenix's investment arm will subscribe for a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for $250,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant with an exercise price of $0.50 expiring May 30, 2028. Feenix previously invested $250,000 in June 2026 subscribing for 1,250,000 $0.20 Units on the same terms as this investment.

About Feenix Payment Systems

Feenix Payment Systems is a private fintech company founded in 2017 in New York City, offering end-to-end payment processing solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.feenixpayment.com.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) is the creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. FUTR Payments supports over 180 auto dealerships in offering a bi-monthly payment plan for car buyers, saving them interest while FUTR Planning supports thousands of consumers in managing their financial futures. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with Feenix Payment Systems and its affiliates, the terms and closing of the Offering, anticipated dealer adoption, the timing and scope of point-of-sale data flowing into the FUTR Agent App in due course, and anticipated revenue and financing outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The FUTR Corporation assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305246

Source: The FUTR Corporation