Summary

FUTR signed 51 rooftop contracts in Q2 2026, comprising 15 net-new dealer agreements and 36 re-engaged legacy dealers returning to the platform following the launch of Payments 2.0





The FUTR Agent App will be available for the first time in the App Store in July. FUTR's strategy is to drive App User growth via two proprietary financial services business divisions: FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning





In-dealer consumer completion rate has increased to 95%+ under Payments 2.0, a direct result of the Company's investment in resolving three core barriers: incomplete in-dealership enrollment, a fragmented multi-step process, and a high follow-up burden on F&I managers





Management estimates FUTR Payments generates approximately US$9 per consumer per month, net of customer acquisition costs, as disclosed in the Company's Q1 2026 press release





FUTR Payments customers will leave auto dealerships in Q3 with their car, loan, and payments details in their FUTR Agent App





The year-to-date total of 73 signed rooftop agreements advances FUTR toward its expectations of 500+ active auto dealership rooftops by the end of 2027





Channel partnerships with NYSADA and Tax Max, together with direct sales across four states, position the Company to accelerate dealer growth through the second half of 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) ("FUTR" or "the Company"), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access and monetize their personal information as well as make real-time payments, today announced that it signed 51 rooftop contracts in Q2 2026, comprising 15 net-new dealer agreements secured through direct sales and 36 re-engaged legacy dealers that returned to the FUTR Payments platform following the launch of Payments 2.0. The Q2 result follows the Company's Q1 2026 announcement of 22 net new dealer agreements and brings the year-to-date total to 73 signed rooftop agreements.

The return of 36 legacy dealers is a meaningful indicator of platform confidence. These are rooftops that had previously used the legacy payments product, stepped away, and chose to re-engage after seeing the rebuilt platform. Their return is the clearest signal the platform has turned a corner after the full commercial launch of FUTR Payments 2.0 in Q1.

"You fixed all my problems." | Brian Dennis, CEO, DCO, Former Chairman of NYSDA | 14 Rooftops

FUTR Payments 2.0: What the Investment Was Built to Solve

The Company built Payments 2.0 to address three specific problems with the legacy platform: consumers leaving the dealership before completing enrollment, a fragmented multi-step process with no mechanism to capture all required steps on-site, and the resulting follow-up burden on F&I managers. The platform redesigned the in-dealership consumer journey to secure the biweekly payment agreement, identity verification, and bank account linkage before the consumer leaves the lot, increasing the in-dealer completion rate to 95%+. At management's estimate of US$9 per consumer per month net of customer acquisition costs, that step-change in completion directly improves the economics of every rooftop signed.

FUTR Agent App v1: Available to Auto Dealer Consumers in July 2026

In July 2026, the Company will make version 1 of the full FUTR Agent App available to consumers onboarding through its auto dealer network. Consumers who join FUTR through a dealership will now have immediate access to the full FUTR Agent App, including AI-powered document processing, personal information management, and the financial wellness tools that define the FUTR experience.

A Growth Engine for the FUTR Agent App

Each consumer enrolled through a FUTR Payments dealership becomes a FUTR Agent App user, making the auto dealer network one of the Company's most efficient acquisition channels for app growth. As FUTR's active rooftop count scales, the FUTR Agent App user base expands in parallel, with consumers introduced to FUTR through a financial transaction that is immediately relevant to their daily lives.

The auto dealer channel is also emerging as a significant launching pad for broader lead generation. Consumers who enroll in FUTR Payments through a dealership represent a highly qualified audience for adjacent financial products, including fully personalized insurance policies and personal financial planning. With the launch of FUTR Planning in June 2026, the Company now has the infrastructure to convert auto dealer consumer relationships into financial planning engagements, turning each dealer signing into a multi-product consumer relationship.

Channel Partnerships and H2 Outlook

Tax Max, which has a portfolio of over 3,000 dealerships nationwide, remains on track for a Q3 2026 go-to-market launch. Together with an exclusive relationship with NYSADA and direct sales activity across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas, these partnerships are expected to drive the dealer agreement volume required to reach 500 active rooftops by the end of 2027.

"Q1 established that Payments 2.0 was an inflection point for our dealer growth. Q2 confirms it. What excites me most is what the auto dealer network now represents beyond Payments: a proven consumer acquisition channel that feeds directly into FUTR Agent App growth and, with the launch of FUTR Planning in June and the full FUTR Agent App now available to every dealer-enrolled consumer starting in July, a launching pad for the kind of long-term financial relationships we have been building toward." | Alex McDougall, CEO, FUTR Corp.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Agent App uses advanced AI and intelligent document processing to help consumers unlock the financial value of their personal information. By enabling users to monetize their data and instantly access key documents and insights, the App saves meaningful time and simplifies everyday financial tasks. FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning extend that platform into real-time payments and personalized financial planning, giving consumers a unified foundation for their financial lives. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated product launches, dealer network targets, and revenue expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304392

Source: The FUTR Corporation