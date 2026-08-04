Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2026 (Unaudited Flash Results)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments (the "Company" or "FUTR"), today announced preliminary, unaudited results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 (the "Quarter"). These figures are based on the Company's internal management accounts and remain subject to change upon completion of the Company's condensed interim financial statements and MD&A for the Quarter, which the Company expects to file in due course. Comparisons are made to the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026").

About the Business

FUTR operates one platform, the FUTR Agent App, that connects consumers to payments and financial planning within a single, lifelong data relationship. Both FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning are also key drivers of consumer growth for the FUTR Agent App itself, each bringing new users into the same ecosystem, which today generates revenue through two live streams:

Revenue Stream 1, Payment and Banking Rails (Live): the FUTR Payments business, delivered through the Auto category using FUTR Payments 2.0 (the Company's purpose-built payment management platform), helps US auto loan consumers save on interest through optimized payment scheduling while driving new consumers into the FUTR Agent App.

Revenue Stream 2, Agent Driven Lead Generation (Live): generated when the FUTR Agent App identifies a high-intent financial moment in a consumer's data profile and introduces a verified, consenting consumer to a relevant brand or advisory partner. This stream is anchored by FUTR Planning, the Company's AI-powered financial planning platform, which reached commercial launch on June 1, 2026, contributing one month of revenue within the Quarter, and generates revenue through fees paid by financial advisors for access to qualified consumer leads and completed financial plans, also expanding the FUTR Agent App's consumer base.

Adjacent to generating revenue for the Company, FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning serve as the Company's initial strategic channels to drive FUTR Agent App user growth. Once the FUTR Agent App is successfully delivered to the consumers of these two channels, they will begin to receive FUTR Tokens, issued by the FUTR Foundation, in exchange for their explicitly consented, contributed data.

Q2 2026 Preliminary Financial Highlights (Expressed in CAD mm, unaudited)

Total preliminary revenue of $1.89mm for the Quarter, an increase of approximately 16.5% quarter-over-quarter from $1.62mm in Q1 2026 (1) ;

; Gross profit of $1.54mm for the Quarter, representing a gross margin of approximately 81.6%, compared to gross profit of $1.38mm and a gross margin of approximately 85.0% in Q1 2026;

Adjusted loss from operations (2) of $1.92mm for the Quarter, compared to $1.85mm in Q1 2026, excluding stock-based compensation of $0.42mm and amortization of $0.34mm;

of $1.92mm for the Quarter, compared to $1.85mm in Q1 2026, excluding stock-based compensation of $0.42mm and amortization of $0.34mm; Net loss of $2.71mm for the Quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.64mm in Q1 2026;

June 2026 revenue of $0.81mm, combining Revenue Stream 1 and Revenue Stream 2, was the Company's highest monthly revenue since the closing of the FUTR/Hank Payments transaction in February 2025, with a net loss of $0.99mm and a gross margin of approximately 76.3% for the month (3) ;

; Revenue Stream 1, Payment and Banking Rails (FUTR Payments) (4) , contributed $1.59mm in the Quarter and continues to be a key driver of FUTR Agent App growth;

, contributed $1.59mm in the Quarter and continues to be a key driver of FUTR Agent App growth; Revenue Stream 2, Agent Driven Lead Generation (FUTR Planning), contributed $0.29mm in the Quarter, reflecting one month of revenue following FUTR Planning's launch on June 1, 2026, and also driving new consumer growth for the FUTR Agent App;

On an annualized basis, June 2026 revenue represents a run rate of approximately $9.67mm (2) ;

; FUTR Planning users completed 6,618 financial plans in June 2026, including 1,590 plans identifying an auto loan need and 4,136 plans identifying a mortgage need, which the Company considers potential candidates for its loan payments product under Revenue Stream 1(5).

"FUTR Planning launched on June 1, and its first month of revenue is an encouraging proof point for the strategy we've been building toward," said Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer of The FUTR Corporation. "Our losses this Quarter reflect deliberate investment in the technology platforms we are building, in particular the FUTR Agent App, and in the people needed to execute our strategy. Much of the heavy lift of rebuilding our payments platform is now behind us, and as the FUTR Agent App launches and revenue from FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning continues to grow, we expect our loss position to improve over time. Consumer data is the most valuable asset in the world, and every consumer who enters through FUTR Payments or FUTR Planning joins the same lifelong data relationship, a relationship that, in FUTR Planning's very first month, already turned into real revenue."

Alex McDougall, CEO, The FUTR Corporation

Management and Overhead Streamlining

Following the acquisition and commercial launch of FUTR Planning, the Company has streamlined its management structure and reduced overhead across the organization. As part of these changes, Mindy Bruns, the Company's Chief Business Officer, and certain other employees, are no longer with the Company, effective July 2026. These changes are intended to align the Company's cost structure with its next phase of growth. The Company thanks Ms. Bruns for her contributions.

Private Placement Closing Confirmation

The Company would like to clarify the information in its July 15, 2026, press release with regards to the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit from its strategic partner, Feenix Payment Systems. That Unit financing closed on July 14, 2026.

Grant of Stock Options

Grant of Stock Options The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees and consultants of the Company. An aggregate of 875,000 options were issued. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.18 and will vest at a rate of 1/48th per month and are exercisable for five years. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business operating across approximately 160 active dealerships, and FUTR Planning, an AI-powered financial planning platform serving consumers and advisors across North America. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

A comprehensive discussion of FUTR's financial position and results of operations for the Quarter will be provided in the Company's condensed interim financial statements and MD&A once filed on SEDAR+.

Preliminary Financial Information: The figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited, based on the Company's internal management accounts for the Quarter, and remain subject to adjustment upon completion of the Company's condensed interim financial statements and MD&A. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar figures relating to the Company's preliminary financial results in this release are expressed in CAD mm (millions); figures relating to the private placement described under "Private Placement Closing Confirmation" are expressed in full dollar amounts.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's preliminary Q2 2026 revenue, the anticipated growth and contribution of FUTR Planning as Revenue Stream 2, the annualized run rate derived from June 2026 revenue, the timing of the Company's financial statements for the Quarter, the anticipated distribution of FUTR Tokens to FUTR Agent App consumers, the Company's expectation that its loss position will improve over time as described in the Chief Executive Officer's quote above, and the potential for FUTR Planning users who identify an auto loan or mortgage need to become customers of FUTR's loan payments product under Revenue Stream 1. This forward-looking information assumes that June 2026 activity levels are representative of, and will continue at a similar level over, a full 12-month period. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including the limited operating history of FUTR Planning, reliance on a single month or quarter of preliminary data, seasonality, the previously disclosed discontinuation of Canadian Licensing revenue, no assurance that FUTR Planning users will engage with or convert to FUTR Payments products, the FUTR Token distribution not occurring on the timeline or in the manner currently anticipated, no assurance that the Company's losses will improve as anticipated or at all due to platform, litigation, or personnel costs among other factors, and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure record. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures: Revenue Stream 1 and Revenue Stream 2 are supplementary financial measures used by the Company to describe revenue by source. They have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The annualized run rate referenced above is calculated by multiplying June 2026 preliminary revenue by 12; it is a non-GAAP and supplementary financial measure, is not a forecast or projection of future revenue, and actual future revenue may differ materially. Adjusted loss from operations is a non-IFRS measure that excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles from loss from operations; a reconciliation will be provided in the Company's MD&A for the Quarter. Readers should not place undue reliance on any of the foregoing measures.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

(1) Total preliminary revenue for the Quarter decreased approximately 9.7% compared to $2.09mm in the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, reflecting the previously disclosed discontinuation of Canadian Licensing revenue (nil in Q2 2026 compared to $0.51mm in Q2 2025). On an ongoing-operations basis excluding discontinued Licensing revenue, total revenue increased by approximately 19.3% year-over-year. (2) See "Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures" above. (3) June 2026 figures reflect the Company's internal monthly management accounts and are unaudited and subject to the same limitations described under "Preliminary Financial Information" above. (4) Revenue Stream 1 comprises Bank Processing Fees, Enrollment Fees, and Other Revenue for the Quarter. (5) There is no assurance that any FUTR Planning user who identifies an auto loan or mortgage need will engage with or convert to a FUTR Payments product.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307908

Source: The FUTR Corporation