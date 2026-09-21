Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") announces the negotiation of a Private Placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Financing"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

These funds will be raised by the Company issuing up to 25,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.12 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, each whole warrant (the "Warrants") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share, exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.24 per share.

The warrants will be subject to an expiry acceleration provision that if, over a period of 10 consecutive trading dates, commencing four months from the date of issuance, the share price exceeds $0.30 then the Company may give notice in writing within 30 days of such occurrence to the holders that the Warrants shall expire at an accelerated expiry time unless previously exercised by the holder.

Proceeds raised will be used toward expenditures required to advance the permitting of the Kinsley Mountain gold property in Nevada, securing the necessary permits to commence preliminary exploration work on the Troy Canyon property, also in Nevada, and general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX-V. Insiders may participate in this Private Placement. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 742,000 Indicated ounces at 1.11 g/t gold and 69,000 Inferred ounces at 1.98 g/t gold, including 384,000 Indicated ounces at 5.32 g/t Au within the high-grade Secret Canyon zone, as reported in the recently filed, NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment, as per the following link.

CopAur_KinsleyMountainGoldProject_PreliminaryEconomicAssessment_2026.pdf

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company backed by an experienced team of resource professionals focused on advancing its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style sedimentary gold system located approximately 80 km south of West Wendover, Nevada.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, expectations, estimates, projections and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the results summary of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), including estimated production, operating costs and capital costs, project economics, net present value, internal rate of return, estimated taxes, mine life, estimated production, processing recoveries, strip ratio, ore grade and future development potential of the Kinsley Project and involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions and expectations on the date of this news release, including but not limited to assumptions regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, capital, operating costs, various other costs, the availability of financing, permitting, construction timelines, labour and equipment availability, geological interpretations, mineral resource estimates, and general business and economic conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements or that such statements will prove to be accurate.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and is only based on mineral resources and does not include any mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA can or will be realized.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315154