PSEG: Harrison High School New Soccer Space Creates Lasting Community Legacy Following 2026 FIFA World Cup

PSEG, NYNJ Host Committee, U.S. Soccer Foundation Bring New "Mini Pitch" to Harrison

View photos and video of the event

HARRISON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / A new mini soccer space at Harrison High School will give children, families and student-athletes a permanent place to play, learn and connect, extending the community impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026 beyond the tournament.

Through a collaboration with the NYNJ Host Committee and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, PSEG is proud to have helped bring the new soccer space, known as a "mini pitch," to Harrison, serving students and student-athletes while expanding access to soccer for the broader community. Installed at no cost to the community, the initiative is bringing new play spaces to communities across the region.

These mini pitches reflect PSEG's long-standing commitment to strengthening the communities we serve, while creating new opportunities for recreation and wellness, connection and community engagement," said Sara Pena, PSEG Director of External Affairs. "We're grateful to partner with local leaders to create spaces that will inspire the next generation of athletes, teammates and community leaders.

Members of the boys' and girls' soccer teams at Harrison High School participated in a ceremonial first kick to mark the grand opening of the space, which will be used by students and athletic teams.

"The success of this World Cup should be measured not only by what we delivered during the tournament, but by what it leaves behind," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee. "This mini pitch gives young people in Harrison a place to play, compete and come together for years to come. That kind of lasting community impact was central to our vision from the very beginning, and we're proud to see it continue through partners like PSEG and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

"This mini pitch creates an exciting new opportunity for our students to learn, compete and enjoy the game of soccer right here at Harrison High School," said Dr. Maureen Kroog, Superintendent of Schools, Harrison Public Schools. "It will be a valuable resource for our student-athletes and physical education programs, while also helping foster teamwork, wellness and school pride. We are proud that our students will be able to carry the spirit of the World Cup forward and make this space their own for years to come.

"This new soccer field gives Harrison's young people and families another place to play, spend time together and connect with their community," said Harrison Mayor James Fife. "Projects like this happen when local organizations and community partners work together, and we appreciate PSEG's partnership, along with FIFA and US Soccer, in helping bring this new space to Harrison."

"At the U.S. Soccer Foundation, we believe every child deserves a safe place to play, be active and build confidence through sport," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "This new mini pitch at Harrison High School is more than a space to play soccer. It's a place where young people can come together, develop lifelong skills and strengthen connections with their teammates, families and community. We're grateful to partner with PSEG and the NYNJ Host Committee to ensure the excitement and inspiration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to create opportunities for children in Harrison for years to come."

###

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for 18 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Find more stories and multimedia from PSEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/harrison-high-school-new-soccer-space-creates-lasting-community-legacy-following-2026-fif-1224625