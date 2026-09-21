

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW), a Swiss-Swedish technology company, said Monday it has launched Infinitus, a portfolio of direct current (DC) solutions designed to meet the growing power demands of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.



Global data center electricity demand is expected to more than double by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), and ABB estimates that 25% to 40% of new capacity installed could be using DC distribution. The company said next-generation AI chips could require 1 megawatt per rack, compared with almost 200 kilowatts today.



ABB said its 800-volt DC architecture has a more compact footprint and can reduce conversion steps and heat losses compared with conventional alternating current systems. A recent BCG and ABB report found that DC distribution can deliver energy efficiency gains of more than 5%. For a 500 MW data center, a 5% efficiency gain could generate more than $300 million in additional annual revenue.



The Infinitus portfolio includes medium-voltage powertrains, DC sources and power quality systems, DC power distribution, DC power protection and cooling optimization.



The portfolio builds on ABB's collaboration with NVIDIA to develop 800-volt DC power architectures for gigawatt-scale AI data centers. ABB said the first DC-native facilities using the complete Infinitus portfolio are expected to be installed and operational within two to three years.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, ABB shares were up about 3% at CHF 82.42.



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