Instrument: Units rights Short name: ALZ UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030587XXX Order book ID: 544123 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ALZ BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030587XXX Order book ID: 544124 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from September 22, 2026, the units rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 01, 2026.With effect from September 22, 2026, the paid subscription units in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 23, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB