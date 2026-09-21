Groupe Casino: Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group financial structure - Quatrim bonds

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group financial structure - Quatrim bonds

Paris, 21 September 2026

Further to its press release of 7 August reporting the discussions initiated by the Group with the Quatrim bondholders in connection with its plan to adapt and strengthen its financial structure, the Group today announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with a group of Quatrim bondholders representing approximately 35% of the Quatrim debt.

The principal terms of the agreement are as follows:

One-year extension of the maturity from January 2028 to January 2029;

Release of the guarantee granted by Ségisor in respect of the Quatrim bonds;

Repayment of €10m at closing;

The Monoprix guarantee is reduced by €10m following the Day-1 redemption and extended by one year to January 2029; and

The deal includes Extension and Contingent Extension Fees, in addition to consent fees to consenting noteholders

Further details of the agreement are set out in the presentation published today on the Casino Group website (link).

Binding documentation is expected to be executed in the coming weeks, ahead of a vote of the classes of affected parties in connection with the amendment of the Casino group companies' plans.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29