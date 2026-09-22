Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ("CTP", the "Group" or the "Company"), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today hosts its 2026 Capital Markets Day in Warsaw, Poland, followed by asset tours on 23 September 2026.

During the Capital Markets Day, management will provide an update on CTP's growth strategy, operational performance and long-term ambitions, highlighting the strength of the Group's integrated business model and the substantial embedded growth within its existing portfolio, development pipeline and landbank.

Strong tenant demand across markets with demand drivers further accelerated by geopolitical events continues to drive CTP's growth, with record leasing activity of 1.8 million sqm YTD August 2026, up 46% YoY, and approximately 65% of new leases signed with existing clients. The strong cash flow generating standing portfolio, which is targeted to reach €1 billion of annualized rental income in 2027, is allowing CTP to self-fund its growth.

The presentations are available on the Group's website: https://ctp.eu/investors/ctp-capital-markets-day-and-asset-tour-2026/

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

Important notice about forward looking information

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CTP. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. This press release contains inside information as defined in article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921098542/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk