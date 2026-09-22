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WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
21.09.26 | 20:23
23,340 Euro
+0,04 % +0,010
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,24023,31008:56
23,29023,30008:55
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 08:24 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 3, 2026 on October 22 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud together with EVP and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:
https://essity.videosync.fi/2026-10-22

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

For additional information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-3--2026,c4397477

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4397477/4275604.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 3, 2026

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/quarter-3-2026-invitation-eng,c3566232

Quarter 3 2026 invitation eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-quarter-3-2026-302885698.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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