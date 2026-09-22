Advisory services support delivery of Germany's first final repository for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been awarded a contract by Bundesgesellschaft für Endlagerung mbH (BGE), Germany's federal company for radioactive waste disposal, to provide project support services for the Konrad Repository project in Salzgitter, Germany. The project will help strengthen schedule accuracy, cost reliability and overall project execution for one of the country's key national infrastructure initiatives.

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Project support services for BGE's Konrad Repository project, Germany. Image: BGE.

Under the contract, Jacobs will deliver advisory services to assess construction progress, validate planning assumptions and support project delivery optimization. The scope includes evaluating existing construction processes, reviewing and updating schedules and cost plans, and developing implementation of efficiency improvements.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Cléirigh said: "Delivering complex infrastructure projects in Germany requires a strong understanding of local regulatory frameworks, construction practices and site conditions. By combining on-the-ground insight with global project delivery experience, our team is helping BGE strengthen alignment between planning and execution while supporting efficient, predictable outcomes."

BGE Technical Managing Director Jürgen Korth added: "We appreciate that we have found very experienced senior advisors with expertise in construction management and schedule management over a public tender offer. They support our team in the implementation of our very challenging project the conversion of an existing mine into Germany's first final repository for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste approved under nuclear law. We aim to support this project with best practice knowledge from other international infrastructure projects. This project is of great social significance to us."

As construction progresses, the project faces complex technical and regulatory requirements, including work within existing structures, seismic considerations and compliance with mining and nuclear regulations. Jacobs' role will support alignment of construction activities, timelines and cost structures with on-site realities while incorporating best practices from comparable large-scale infrastructure programs.

This contract builds on Jacobs' work supporting nuclear decommissioning and radioactive waste management programs across Europe. Jacobs has supported Sellafield, one of the U.K.'s most complex nuclear sites, for more than two decades. The company also supports radioactive waste treatment and storage projects in Belgium, drawing on experience across the nuclear waste lifecycle, from decommissioning and treatment to storage and long-term disposal.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook. Jacobs employs more than 300 people across Germany, operating from three offices.

Building on experience delivering major programs such as SuedLink one of the world's largest underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission projects Jacobs helps shape and deliver Germany's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs, creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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