

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride hailing app, Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, Uber Freight, has plans to expand its European Fourth-Party Logistics or 4PL business with new investment in operations, dedicated product and engineering resources and a second European location in Krakow, Poland.



This investment builds on Uber Freight's North American customers, many of whom operate in Europe and as per the company, look forward to working with fewer logistics partners across their global operations.



Uber Freight values the European road freight market at around €440 billion, with trucks moving 13.3 billion tons of goods across the EU in 2025 alone and in the same year, Uber Freight doubled the number of new 4PL deals won in Europe.



The company already operates an established 4PL business in Europe, with operations in Netherlands and this business became a part of Uber Freight through its acquisition of Transplace and is separate from the European freight brokerage business the company sold in 2020.



Further, Uber freight has appointed Mike Doucleff to lead Europe as he brings in over two decades of experience building businesses across the US and Europe. Most recently, he led the U.S. market entry for Alpitronic, a European manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicle fast-charging systems. He will join the company on September 28.



On Monday, UBER shares closed at $70.94, up 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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