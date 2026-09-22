Arctic Minerals AB: Drilling intersects copper mineralisation up to 600m from historical drilling at Hennes Bay

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program ("DP1") at the Hennes Bay copper-silver project has been successfully completed. Ten of twelve drill holes intersected mineralisation with visible copper up to 600m away from historically drilled holes, which provides further evidence of the consistency of mineralisation and the large-scale potential of the sediment hosted stratiform copper system that remains open in multiple directions. DP1 assay results including copper grades are expected within a month.

Full announcement

This press release is a summary of the Full Announcement which is enclosed to this press release and can also be accessed via this link.

Highlights

DP1, comprising twelve holes for 4,187m, has been successfully completed with ten of twelve holes having intersected mineralisation with visible copper in the form of bornite, chalcocite and/or chalcopyrite

mineralisation with in the form of DP1 was focused on the potential upgrading of mineralisation defined by historical drilling at several prospects to the Inferred resource category, as well as increasing the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") through step out drilling at the Dingelvik prospect

The current MRE, which totals 55.4Mt at 1.0% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") (0.8% copper & 20.8g/t silver) for a total 543,000t CuEq contained metal, was based solely on the Dingelvik prospect

Mineralised intersections observed in up to 600m step-out holes provide further evidence of the consistency of mineralisation and the large-scale potential of the sediment hosted stratiform copper system that remains open in multiple directions

Seven of the DP1 holes with visible copper mineralisation were drilled at the Åsnebo, Baldersnäs, Henneviken and Asslebyn prospects with the goal of providing sufficient information for these historically drilled (2,381m) prospects to be added to the MRE

Three of the DP1 holes with visible copper mineralisation were drilled at Dingelvik with up to 500m step-outs to the East and South of the existing MRE

DP1 mineralised core intervals have been sent for laboratory analysis, with assay results (grades) expected within a month

Drilling program 2 ("DP2"), which includes 20 holes for 8,000m aimed at testing regional anomalies defined by 2025 MMT survey, has commenced immediately on the back of the successful DP1

Note: In relation to the disclosure of visual information, the Company cautions that visual methods of sulphide identification and estimation of mineral abundance should not be considered as a proxy for laboratory analysis, and that laboratory analysis is required to determine the grades of the samples. The Company will update the market when the laboratory samples are received and have been subject to due quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") procedures.

Arctic Minerals Managing Director & CEO Peter George said:

"We are strongly encouraged by the visual observations of copper mineralisation in the majority of holes drilled in DP1 at Hennes Bay. These observations, combined with the ~2,000m of historical drilling at several prospects not included in the MRE and the evidence from over 23km of outcropping mineralisation and the geophysical anomalies highlighted by the 2025 MMT survey, clearly demonstrate the large-scale potential at Hennes Bay. I am also very excited to be rolling straight into DP2 to test the regional anomalies defined by the Company's MMT survey last year and looking forward to reporting on the assay results from DP1 shortly."

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT". Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

This information is information that Arctic Minerals AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014) and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CEST on 22 September 2026.