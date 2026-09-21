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WKN: A0M103 | ISIN: BE0003874915 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A5
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 08:01
21,900 Euro
-0,23 % -0,050
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGRON NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGRON NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,75021,85010:38
21,75021,85010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 19:12 Uhr
49 Leser
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Fagron NV: Regulated information: Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 21 March 2026 - 7PM CET

Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights

Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 43,920 new shares have been issued on 21 September 2026.

In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 507,764,714.08. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 73,817,024 which is also the total number of voting rights (the 'denominator'). The total number of subscription rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 962,713.

Further information
Ignacio Artola
Global Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +34 670385795
ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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