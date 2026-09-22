Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
New store openings ahead
HORNBACH will open several new locations in spring 2027 in Germany and Europe, thereof six from former competitor Hellweg. This represents significant additional revenue potential as well as growing market share. In combination with the expansion already planned in existing countries and Serbia, HORNBACH is thus approaching the 200-store mark for its DIY megastores in the coming years. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.
You can download the research here: HORNBACH20260922
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2403106 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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