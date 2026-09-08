Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG
Prel. H1-26 results: increase of all major KPIs
Daldrup delivered strong figures: total output +56%, EBIT +30.6%. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as conservative. We therefore leave - for the time being - estimates and the EUR 28.80 TP unchanged. The recommendation remains Buy.
You can download the research here: DALDRUP20260908
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2395816 08.09.2026 CET/CEST
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