Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



08.09.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG ISIN: DE0007830572 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 08.09.2026 Target price: EUR 28.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Prel. H1-26 results: increase of all major KPIs



Daldrup delivered strong figures: total output +56%, EBIT +30.6%. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as conservative. We therefore leave - for the time being - estimates and the EUR 28.80 TP unchanged. The recommendation remains Buy.





You can download the research here: DALDRUP20260908

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