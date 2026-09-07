Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PEH Wertpapier AG
H1-26: on track to achieve FY targets
PEH was able to increase commission income in the first half of FY 2026. The company reiterated its full year's guidance. As a result, we confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP.
You can download the research here: PEH20260907
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2395002 07.09.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group