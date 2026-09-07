Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



07.09.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PEH Wertpapier AG Company Name: PEH Wertpapier AG ISIN: DE0006201403 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.09.2026 Target price: EUR 60.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

H1-26: on track to achieve FY targets



PEH was able to increase commission income in the first half of FY 2026. The company reiterated its full year's guidance. As a result, we confirm our BUY recommendation and the EUR 60.00 TP.







You can download the research here: PEH20260907

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