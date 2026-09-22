Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") has signed a franchise agreement for Moncton, New Brunswick, with an experienced multi-unit quick-service restaurant ("QSR") operator, marking the brand's first franchise agreement in the province. This milestone continues Heal's expansion across Atlantic Canada. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing QSR brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/315379_3562f83da4c81bb4_001.jpg

"Signing Heal Wellness's first franchise agreement in New Brunswick with an experienced multi-unit QSR operator marks an important milestone in the brand's expansion," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Our franchisee's experience managing multiple restaurants provides a strong operational foundation as we enter the province. We look forward to supporting them through the development process and bringing Heal's fresh, better-for-you offering to the community."

Located in southeastern New Brunswick, Moncton combines a growing residential population with an established business community and employment across retail, healthcare, and professional services. These market characteristics provide a compelling foundation for Heal Wellness to serve residents and working professionals seeking clean and convenient food options.

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/315379_3562f83da4c81bb4_002full.jpg

Heal Wellness continues to expand across Canada and into the United States as part of Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. The Company's growth strategy combines new franchise partnerships with continued investment from existing operators, supported by brand-specific operating expertise and a platform designed to help franchisees grow across multiple locations and concepts.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/315379_3562f83da4c81bb4_003full.jpg

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315379