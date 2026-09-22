Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (OTCQB: VMSSF) (FSE: DM8) ("Vortex" or the "Company") announces that due to significant demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of securities (the "Offering") from up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") to up to 28,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000 under the Offering.

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on August 11, 2026 through the issuance of 9,710,000 Units for gross proceeds of $485,500. The Company intends to close a second tranche of up to 18,290,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $914,500 by October 24, 2026 (the "Second Tranche"), in accordance with an extension granted by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.06 per Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The expiry date of the Warrants will be subject to acceleration such that, if after 12 months from the date of issuance, the closing price of the Shares on any Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company, within 15 business days of such event, shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release by the Company (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"), with the new expiry date specified in such news release; any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's projects in Chile and Mexico, pursue corporate development initiatives and for general working capital.

The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable Share purchase warrants in connection with the Second Tranche, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSXV.

For more information on the Offering, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 9, 2026, August 11, 2026 and August 20, 2026.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to receipt of further subscriptions and all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and, through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., owns a 100% interest in two drill-ready, high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Vortex is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record of exploration success and shareholder value creation. The Company's leadership combines deep technical, operational and capital markets expertise focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of significant copper deposits.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the completion of the Offering; the receipt of required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Offering; the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; and the potential payment of finders' fees in connection with the Offering.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; changes in the Company's business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently expected. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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