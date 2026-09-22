

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Mobility GmbH (SMAWF, SIEGY.PK, SIE.MI, SIE.DE), announced on Tuesday that it has signed a turnkey contract with VinSpeed High-Speed Rail Investment and Development JSC, a Vingroup unit, worth up to 1 billion euros to build two high-speed rail lines in Vietnam.



The deal covers the 121-km Hanoi-Quang Ninh line and the 54-km Ben Thanh-Can Gio line. VinSpeed will handle development, track construction and civil works, while Siemens Mobility will supply rail systems and technical expertise, including 10 Velaro Novo trains, communications and electrification.



Siemens said the Velaro Novo trainsets, with speeds up to 350 km/h, will feature Automatic Train Operation integrated with European Train Control System Level 2, marking the world's first deployment of ATO over ETCS in a national high-speed rail network.



The contract builds on a strategic cooperation and technology transfer agreement signed in December 2025. VinSpeed said the project represents a milestone in developing modern transport infrastructure in Vietnam and aims to set international standards for efficiency and sustainability.



On the XETRA, shares of Siemens Mobility were gaining 0.02 percent, changing hands at 273.55 euros.



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