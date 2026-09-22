August generates approximately 34% of Promino's year-to-date net revenue as new proprietary Rejuvenate formula reaches expanded U.S. retail distribution

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") today reported preliminary, unaudited net revenue of approximately C$198,500 for August 2026. With cost of revenues of approximately C$70,200, positive gross profit margins were achieved.

August represented an acceleration in revenues and gross margins as the Company returned to inventory following product constraints during the first half of the year. The new inventory features Promino's proprietary Rejuvenate Muscle Health formula, including essential amino acids and 1,000 IU of plant-based Vitamin D3 to support muscle strength and function.

A significant portion of August revenue resulted from the previously announced Kroger 90-day Rejuvenate retail test, which shipped beginning in late July 2026. The program expands Rejuvenate's U.S. shelf presence across multiple Kroger banners, including Ralphs in Southern California, introducing the brand to new consumers through one of North America's largest grocery retailers.

"August is an important indication of what Promino can begin to accomplish with inventory back in place," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "The Kroger program expands Rejuvenate's retail presence, with our new proprietary formula reaching consumers and our e-commerce channels rebuilding. After a constrained first half of 2026, we are focused on scaling from here."

Promino is building a broader muscle-health platform across mass retail, pharmacy, e-commerce and sports nutrition channels, centered around convenient, science-based nutritional solutions supporting muscle health, strength and recovery.

The revenue figures contained in this release are preliminary and unaudited, have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor and remain subject to normal period-end review and adjustments, if required. Final reported results may differ from the amounts presented above.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success of the Company's sales. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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