Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 10,000-metre drill program at its 340-square-kilometre Delta-1 Gold Project, located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program will test extensions of gold mineralization at the Eureka Gold Deposit and continuity along the I-Zone mineralized trend.

1)Eureka: drilling will test the depth and down-plunge potential of the mineralized system, as well as its lateral extensions, towards the Shabaqua target, where hole D1-25-150 returned an interval of 4.25 g/t over 11.8 metres, approximately 2 kilometres west of Eureka (see January 13, 2026 press release).

2)The I-Zone: drilling will test the continuity of gold mineralization at depth and along strike of the recently extended mineralized trend (see September 21, 2026 press release). Additional drill targets may be defined as results from the summer 2026 surface exploration program are received and interpreted.

Figure 1. Long section of the Delta-1 Gold Deposit ore shells

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"This drill program is designed to test some of the most significant opportunities we currently see for expanding the mineralized footprint of the Eureka Gold Deposit. We are stepping out aggressively to test the interpreted westward plunge of the higher-grade core at depth as well as exploring the westward continuity of the deposit towards the Shabaqua area.

At the I-Zone, our objective for this first phase of drilling is to establish continuity both vertically and along strike of the recently defined eastward continuity of the mineralization over 400 metres. As results continue to come in from the ongoing surface exploration program at the I-Zone Sector, additional drill targets may be refined and tested. Surface exploration work will continue in parallel with the drilling program as long as weather conditions permit."

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315368