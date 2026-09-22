SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Uncovers Antimony, Gold and Silver on Its Moose Lake Trenching Program

Trenching For Antimony, Gold and Silver in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce antimony assays greater than the 1% antimony detection limit in 3 samples from trenches SKT26-01 and SKT26-08 at the Skull epithermal zone. The Company also reports up to 1.965 grams per tonne ("g/t) gold and 73.50 g/t silver collected from trenches SKT26-03 and SKT26-04. The results indicate the presence of a gold-silver zone in addition to the antimony zone at Skull.

The Skull is a zone of highly silicified breccia and quartz veining with stibnite (antimony) mineralization emplaced along the regional Moose Lake fault structure. The Company has traced the breccia zone over a strike-length of 242 meters with 8 trenches. Preliminary results from 14 grab samples collected from the Skull zone trenches are summarized in the table below. Antimony assays are pending on 3 samples above the detection limit of 1.00%.

Field_ID Sample E_Meters N_Meters Gold_g/t Silver g/t Antimony_% SKT26-1-1 L458051 694553 5233264 0.017 1.1 >1.000 SKT26-1-2 L458052 694550 5233269 0.013 2.4 >1.000 SKT26-2-1 L458053 694739 5233150 0.059 1.9 0.289 SKT26-2-2 L458054 694738 5233153 0.071 2.4 0.330 SKT26-2-3 L458055 694740 5233156 0.186 3.8 0.0320 SKT26-3-1 L458056 694702 5233173 1.09 73.5 0.0261 SKT26-3-2 L458057 694699 5233169 1.965 39.6 0.0232 SKT26-4-1 L458058 694775 5233142 1.33 37.9 0.0172 SKT26-5-1 L458059 694764 5233120 0.227 60.7 0.0145 SKT26-5-2 L458060 694760 5233121 0.283 4.2 0.0104 SKT26-6-1 L458061 694807 5233129 <0.005 <0.2 0.0006 SKT26-7-1 L458062 694796 5233111 0.092 2.4 0.0183 SKT26-7-2 L458063 694792 5233104 0.267 6.9 0.0454 SKT26-8-1 L458064 694563 5233242 0.048 7.5 >1.000

After Skull, the excavator moved 3,800 meters southeast to uncover the Moose Lake zone which was tested by 3 diamond drill holes in 1988. All 3 holes intersected epithermal breccia-style mineralization over a strike-length of 285 meters. The breccia zone is associated with the fault contact between sedimentary and granitic rocks which are variably subject to clay and kaolin alteration flanking a zone of silicified breccia and quartz veining. The Moose Lake occurrence is open in all directions.

The Moose Lake antimony project covers the Moose Lake, Stewart and Skull antimony gold showings all discovered in 1986. The Moose Lake project was acquired through an option agreement signed March 30, 2026 as announced April 07, 2026. Contiguous to Moose Lake, SLAM's wholly-owned Slacks Lake claim group covers a number of antimony anomalies detected in regional till surveys and associated with the Moose Brook fault zone. Together the Moose Lake and Slacks Lake claims cover 3,895 hectares of road-accessible mineral potential underlain by volcano-sedimentary rocks located in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining camp of New Brunswick, Canada. The mineral occurrences and claim boundaries for the Slacks Lake-Moose Lake project and for the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt project are shown on Figure 1.

Figure 1 Geology-Mineral Occurrences - Goodwin Copper Nickel Claims --Slacks Lake Moose Lake Gold Antimony Claims

Mineral occurrences and deposits are shown as yellow stars. The Skull, Moose Lake and Stewart antimony occurrences are shown within the Moose Lake claim boundaries. All 3 antimony occurrences are spatially associated with the Moose Lake fault. This fault also transects the southern projection of the Goodwin claim group. The 4 known Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt deposits are shown along with the recently announced new Discovery 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone. Samples from the Skull and Moose Lake antimony breccia zones are shown below:

Figure 2 Skull Breccia Zone - Stibnite Crystals - Width Approximately 0.15 Meters

Figure 3 Moose Lake Antimony Breccia Zone - Width Approximately 0.15 Meters

Goodwin Project

The drill is currently set up on hole GW26-42, designed to test a VTEM plate model conductor 200 meters north of hole GW26-33 on the Granges zone and 200 meters south of hole GW26-29 on the Logan Zone. The Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project covers 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick, Canada. Background on the VTEM survey, target generation and the design of the current 7,000 meter program is set out in the Company's news releases dated June 1 and June 17, 2026. Significant historical intercepts on the property include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.19% Cu-Eq, including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval, from hole GW24-02, as reported in a news release dated August 7, 2024.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

A total of 36 grab samples have been collected from trenches and prospecting sites. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel then shipped to a laboratory for multi-element ICP and gold analyses. Assay results will be reported in subsequent news releases as they are received.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company also holds the Jake Lee gold project, where a new gold vein discovered in 2025 has returned up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples, and the Menneval gold project, where a soil anomaly measuring approximately 3,000 by 2,500 meters has returned gold-bearing samples up to 0.683 g/t gold.

SLAM is a project generator and expects to receive further cash and share payments in 2026. In 2025, the Company received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement, and a cash payment of $60,000 plus 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Qualifying Statement

Mike Taylor, P.Geo., President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of various projects; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-uncovers-antimony-gold-and-silver-on-its-moose-lake-trenching-program-1224698