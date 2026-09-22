NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Launches "KATE" Training Intelligence Platform, Expanding AI SaaS Strategy and Pursues Participation in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network

AI-Powered Training Intelligence Platform Expands Nextech3D.ai's AI SaaS Strategy Across Workforce Training, Compliance and Enterprise Knowledge Management

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), an AI-first technology company, today announced the launch of KATE (Krafty AI Training Expert), an AI-powered Training Intelligence platform that combines custom AI avatars, automated assessments, Survey Intelligence and analytics to help organizations improve onboarding, workforce training, compliance and customer education.

The Company also announced that it has initiated the application process to join Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as part of its broader strategy to integrate leading AI technologies into its expanding portfolio of enterprise software solutions.

KATE enables organizations to transform executives, trainers, employees and subject-matter experts into AI-powered digital trainers while measuring training effectiveness through automated surveys, knowledge assessments and real-time executive dashboards.

Unlike traditional learning management systems that primarily focus on content delivery, KATE creates a continuous intelligence loop designed to help organizations understand what training is effective, identify knowledge gaps and improve learning outcomes through actionable data and analytics.

The Evolution of Krafty Labs

KATE represents the next evolution of Krafty Labs and Nextech3D.ai's broader AI strategy.

Since its launch, Krafty Labs has helped organizations create engaging experiences across events, education and employee engagement. With KATE, the Company is expanding into large and rapidly growing enterprise markets including workforce training, onboarding, compliance education, sales enablement, customer education and enterprise knowledge management.

Management expects Krafty Labs to increasingly focus its AI innovation, product development and commercialization efforts around KATE and Training Intelligence solutions.

Importantly, KATE complements, rather than replaces, Nextech3D.ai's event technology business.

Eventdex, Map D and the Company's event platforms will continue to operate and scale as independent growth engines. Management views KATE as a complementary AI SaaS platform that leverages existing customer relationships while creating a new recurring software revenue opportunity.

Significant Market Opportunity with Built-In Distribution

Management believes KATE addresses multiple high-value enterprise use cases, including:

Employee onboarding

Sales training and coaching

Compliance education

Customer education

Product training

Professional development

Association learning programs

Unlike many emerging AI software companies, Nextech3D.ai enters this market with an established distribution advantage.

Through Eventdex, Map D and Krafty Labs, the Company has built relationships with more than 1,000 organizations, including global technology leaders, major associations, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, educational institutions and enterprise customers across multiple industries.

These customers include organizations from sectors such as technology, healthcare, banking, associations, education and professional services, providing Nextech3D.ai with a meaningful opportunity to accelerate commercialization and customer adoption of KATE.

Model-Agnostic AI Strategy

KATE is being developed using a model-agnostic architecture designed to support multiple leading AI models and technologies based on customer requirements and enterprise preferences.

While the Company has initiated the process to join Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, KATE is being designed to support a flexible ecosystem that may include technologies from Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, Google, Grok, and other leading AI providers as enterprise AI capabilities continue to evolve.

The Company believes this flexibility is increasingly important as organizations seek the freedom to select AI models based on performance, security, cost, compliance requirements and geographic considerations.

Participation in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, if approved, could provide access to technical training, partner enablement resources and enterprise AI expertise that may support future platform development.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be accepted into the Claude Partner Network or that participation, if approved, will result in any specific commercial, technical or financial benefit.

CEO Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"KATE represents the natural evolution of Krafty Labs and an important next step in our AI-first strategy. We started by helping organizations create engaging experiences around events, employees and audiences. Today, we're extending that vision into AI-powered workforce training, onboarding, compliance education and enterprise knowledge delivery."

"Most training platforms stop at content delivery. KATE combines AI avatars, Survey Intelligence and analytics into a single Training Intelligence platform designed to help organizations continuously improve learning outcomes and better understand the effectiveness of their training investments."

"What makes this opportunity particularly compelling is that we already serve more than 1,000 organizations across our software ecosystem, including technology leaders, associations, healthcare organizations, financial institutions and enterprise customers worldwide. We believe this existing customer base provides a meaningful commercialization advantage as we introduce KATE to the market."

"We are building KATE with a model-agnostic architecture because we believe enterprise customers increasingly want flexibility. Our application to Anthropic's Claude Partner Network is part of that strategy, alongside our commitment to supporting the best AI technologies available to meet customer needs."

Building a Scalable AI Expert Platform

Management believes enterprise software is entering a period in which AI agents, conversational interfaces, custom avatars and intelligent assistants will increasingly supplement traditional videos, documents and static learning experiences.

The launch of KATE reflects Nextech3D.ai's strategy of developing practical AI solutions that can be deployed across its existing software platforms, enterprise workflows and customer relationships.

The Company believes KATE has the potential to evolve beyond a standalone training solution into a scalable AI Expert Platform supporting workforce training, customer education, association learning, event engagement and enterprise knowledge delivery.

Gappelberg concluded:

"We believe we are still in the early stages of enterprise AI adoption. Nextech3D.ai already has customers, software platforms, enterprise workflows and relationships in place. Our strategy is to layer increasingly powerful AI capabilities across that foundation while expanding recurring software revenue opportunities."

"KATE is more than a training platform. We see it as a scalable AI Expert Platform capable of supporting workforce training, customer education, member engagement and live events. By commercializing our avatar and training intelligence capabilities today while expanding conversational AI functionality over time, we believe we can pursue near-term revenue opportunities while building toward a much larger long-term vision."

"Our goal is simple: deliver practical AI solutions that create measurable value for customers while increasing shareholder value through scalable, recurring software revenue."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company providing event technology, engagement and experiential solutions to organizations worldwide. Through its portfolio of platforms and businesses, including Eventdex, Map D and Krafty Labs, the Company serves a broad range of customers across technology, associations, healthcare, financial services, education and other enterprise markets.

The Company is focused on applying artificial intelligence, custom avatars, event technology and immersive digital experiences to help organizations engage audiences, deliver knowledge and improve business outcomes.

For more information, visit: Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website .

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, commercialization, pricing, customer adoption and potential capabilities of KATE; the addition of conversational AI features; planned integrations with Eventdex, Map D, Krafty Labs and third-party platforms; potential pilot programs and customer deployments; the creation of recurring SaaS revenue; the Company's model-agnostic AI strategy; the Company's application to Anthropic's Claude Partner Network; and the potential benefits of any future partner relationship.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, technology-development risks, product-performance risks, customer-adoption risks, competitive conditions, availability of capital, third-party platform dependencies, regulatory developments, data-security and privacy requirements, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize new products, and the possibility that pilot discussions may not result in commercial contracts or material revenue.

There can be no assurance that KATE's planned conversational functionality or integrations will be completed as contemplated, that the platform will achieve commercial adoption, that current customer discussions will result in revenue, or that the Company will be accepted into Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-launches-%22kate%22-training-intelligence-platform-e-1225097