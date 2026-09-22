Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell therapies, biologics, and physician-supervised investigational research, today announced that the estimated retail value of biologic inventory at its laboratory division, Adia Labs LLC, now exceeds $1.5 million, driven by accelerating demand for the Company's biologic products as its ongoing clinical studies expand.

Management estimates that Adia Labs' biologic inventory had a retail value of approximately $380,000 at the end of the second quarter of 2026. The increase in inventory is a direct result of rising product demand tied to Adia Med's ongoing clinical studies, as well as higher commercial sales and expanded supply to partner providers.

"Demand is coming from product sales and from our studies at the same time," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med Inc. "Building inventory at Adia Labs is a practical step so we can support current patients, partner clinics, and the additional studies we expect to launch in 2026."

Adia Labs supplies AdiaVita, the Company's flagship product, to Adia Med clinics, outside providers, and the Company's four active studies. The active research programs include IRB-approved studies in autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, along with additional research already underway. Adia Med also expects to launch five additional studies later this year, including protocols in planning or IRB review.

The Company's lead Autism Spectrum Disorder study (NCT07304440) continues enrollment after completion of Phase 1 treatment for its first cohort. The Chronic Kidney Disease study (NCT07572890) and Lower Back Pain study (NCT07587047) remain listed as recruiting on ClinicalTrials.gov and start treating participants October 1st.

Retail value is a management estimate of selling price and is not the same as inventory value reported under U.S. GAAP in the Company's SEC filings. At June 30, 2026, biologic inventory was reported at a carrying cost of $140,500. All Adia Med clinical studies remain investigational. Participation is voluntary and does not guarantee outcomes. Adia Med products are not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products, including its flagship product AdiaVita, and AdiaLink, that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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