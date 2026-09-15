Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine company, today announced that its subsidiary, Adia Med of Winter Park, LLC, has submitted a clinical study protocol to an Institutional Review Board for review and approval.

The proposed study is designed to evaluate a one-time systemic treatment with AdiaVita, the Company's umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome product, in adults with osteoarthritis. Participation is planned under a patient-pay model at $5,000 per patient.

This submission marks Adia Med's fifth clinical study protocol submitted in 2026. The Company also plans to submit three to four additional studies for Institutional Review Board review before year-end.

The protocol seeks approval to study whether a single intravenous administration can be evaluated for safety and potential effects on joint-related inflammation, function, and patient-reported outcomes. Unlike many conventional osteoarthritis approaches that rely on repeated local joint injections, the proposed study is designed around a one-time systemic infusion.

"This is our fifth study submitted in 2026, and we still expect to file three to four more before the end of the year," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med Inc. "The osteoarthritis protocol is built around a one-time systemic treatment and a $5,000 patient-pay model. That structure keeps the study accessible while allowing us to expand the clinical evidence behind AdiaVita."

The study remains investigational. It has not been approved by the Institutional Review Board, has not been registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, and is not open for enrollment. Adia Med makes no claim that AdiaVita treats, cures, or prevents osteoarthritis or any other disease.

If the Institutional Review Board approves the protocol, the Company expects to complete remaining start-up steps, including ClinicalTrials.gov registration, before any patient enrollment would begin.

This submission adds to Adia Med's 2026 research pipeline through Adia Med of Winter Park, which already includes studies in areas such as autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or by phone at 321-231-2843.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies. The current studies target autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink, that support this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink, to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments, including stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT. Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

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Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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